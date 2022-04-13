Kaee Contemporary’s art show, When the Other Stares Back, features four Kolkata artists

Kaee Contemporary’s latest exhibition titled ‘When the other Stares Back’ brings on board four Kolkata-based women artists who kick off an inter-generational conversation about synthesized contaminants that impel us, governing our lifestyles. The participants include Jayashree Chakravarty, Radhika Agarwala, Sonia Mehra Chawla and Suhasini Kejriwal.

Curated by Adwait Singh each artist stages an encounter with non-human actants — plankton, animals, plants — that are caught up in a helpless becoming at the hand of man. Speculative or documentary, the works are rooted within urban environments that the artists came to inhabit, exposing seemingly civilized spaces as nested sites of multi-species cohabitation and conflict.

Artist Radhika Agarwal's The Primodial Ooze V

While Jayashree Chakravarty’s installations in the form of paper scrolls remain unique in their conceptions and execution, her slow, extemporaneous, and layered approach is epitomized in the backlit work Twigs to Creepers (2018) where the composite materiality of the work is exposed for anatomization. Radhika Agarwala is a force to reckon with the art fraternity today and her recent group exhibitions include Delhi Contemporary Art Week, by Latitude 28; All The Days and Nights, Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery, London, India Art Fair at Latitude 28 and Babur Ki Gai at Latitude 28, New Delhi.

Sonia Mehra Chawla, is a multidisciplinary artist and researcher and has exhibited her work at prestigious galleries including CSMVS, Prince of Wales Museum, Goethe-Institute, Museum &Center for Art and Media, Radialsystem, Berlin, Edinburgh Science Festival among others. The final artist, Kolkata-based Suhasini Kejriwal has also exhibited at numerous group exhibitions in galleries and institutions throughout the world.

The exhibition will be on till April 30 at 2-H Alipore Avenue , Kolkata 700027