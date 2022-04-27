Check out this art exhibition called, 'Evocative Objects, Still Life' in Hyderabad

Given the pandemic, for nearly two years now, we all have experienced still life -- living in a time and space that is surreal, strange, familiar, edgy and banal, all at the same time. All of this has been encapsulated in an exhibition titled ‘Evocative Objects: Still Life’ at Kalakriti Art Gallery in Banjara Hills. It showcases the relationship between stillness and life, inanimate and animate, in today’s world. Works of artists Manisha Agarwal, Sripriya Mozumdar, Ramesh Kumar and Raju T are on display, showing the continuing exploration of the contemporary iterations of the still-life genre. The exhibition presents artworks manifesting impermanence, memory, slippage, familiarity and the everyday. These artworks weave together a narrative document of the artist making sense of people’s lives. This exhibition examines how still life continues to be an important component within the work of an artist’s table.

WHAT: Still life art exhibit

WHEN: Till May 15, 6-8 pm

WHERE: Kalakriti Art Gallery, Road No. 4, Banjara Hills