Excerpts from life

The paintings on display at David Hall in Fort Kochi tell the story of each artist’s life. Around 64 paintings have been showcased at the exhibition titled ‘Ekya Bonded By Colours’, featuring 14 artists.

Artist Sunil Linus De inaugurated the exhibition giving the limelight to the diverse viewpoints and techniques used by the emerging artists.

“We all come from diverse backgrounds. However, we connected and have been exchanging our thoughts over social media for a long time. Since the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions have eased, we decided to come together and display our artworks,” says Asha Nair, one of the artists.

‘Ekya’ means ‘oneness’ and the exhibition shows how art brought people who are diverse enough together. Though most of the works displayed are in watercolours, artists have also experimented with acrylic and oil mediums.

Palakkad-based artist Aneesh V P, currently working as a designer at a digital marketing company in Bengaluru, has displayed three paintings. One, titled Pluviophile, portrays a rainy day with people carrying umbrellas. However, what makes it unique is the minute detailing. “Unlike mediums like acrylic, watercolour is difficult to control. We need to be careful as the colour might spread,” says Aneesh, who also created the logo for the exhibition.

Many artists have also explored landscape and portrait works in their paintings. Artist M Jayakrishnan, currently a business consultant, loves to dabble in watercolours. Most of his works are based on nature and his surroundings. Lt Col Sharlet C Das, who has been serving in the army as a doctor, has portrayed in her works the challenging situations in the war zones in his works.

Other artists include Roy Karathra, Shana Gokul, Dr Saaya Manathara, Satheesh Kumar, Ramachandran Aarsha, Sudhi Peepiy, Sathya Shenoy, Mohanraj, Swapna Vijayaraj and Rekha Santosh.