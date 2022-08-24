Anupam Sud's Between Vows and Words: A collaborative artistic endeavour

Images (topmost) of the artworks on display at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket; (remaining) artworks by Anupam Sud

With a practice spanning more than five decades, Anupam Sud’s, the 72- year-old artist is an eminent name in art since the early 1960s, multidisciplinary works explore feminist narratives.

One of the finest printmakers in India, Sud has been a mentee of senior printmaker Jagmohan Chopra, and her collections have travelled the world. Starting today, Delhiites now have a chance to explore the artist’s creative genius through ‘Between Vows and Words— Anupam Sud’, an exhibition by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), Saket.

As Roobina Karde writes in the curatorial note, Sud’s artworks on display, “sinister and enigmatic… also carry a subtle sense of playfulness”.

This exhibition also marks the opening of the second edition of Delhi Art Week (DAW), a non-profit initiative that aims to raise awareness about modern and contemporary art in the capital.

The hybrid event will witness the participation of 37 galleries, two museums, and four art institutions that will showcase both physically as well as virtually through Artsy, an international art marketplace.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: ‘Between Vows and Words—Anupam Sud’

WHEN: Till October 31

WHERE: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket