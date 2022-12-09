India Art Festival will feature a sculpture park and a dedicated pavilion for indie artists

Spoiling art connoisseurs with choice, the second edition of the India Art Festival returns to the city with over 30 art galleries and 400 artists from across India, Singapore and the USA. Featuring paintings, installations, sculptures, ceramics and more, this year, the event not only brings a myriad of art forms but also promises to offer an insight into the current art trends of India and Asia.

Held in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, this annual contemporary art fair has had 22 editions so far and the upcoming edition will have close to 4,000 pieces of art on display. The participating galleries include Gnani Arts from Singapore, Kalabhawan from Agartala, Subodh Fine Art Studio from California, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and several others.

Besides galleries exhibiting paintings of eminent names like Sakti Burman, Lalu Prasad Shaw, S G Vasudev and Laxman Aelay, one can also directly engage with more than 200 independent artists who will set up shop at the 'artists’ pavilion', a dedicated area housing individual art booths. Apart from the usual landscapes, aesthetes can also find traditional paintings, abstracts, figurative, semi-nudes, photographs, Warli art and religious art. And those who wish to experience art can do so at the Sculpture Park that's filled with a diverse range of installations like Whispering Seeds.



Pankaj Bawdekar

Earlier this year, this visual artist displayed his renowned collection inspired by Thrissur Pooram, at World Art Dubai and now brings these artworks that highlight Kerala's cultural traditions to the fair. “The annual festival of Kerala, which has an overwhelmingly invigorating force and energy has besotted me infinitely,” shares Pankaj.

Parul Sharma

Inspired by prominent artists such as Amrita Pritam and Suchitra Bhosle, this self-taught artist and graphic designer began creating well-blended earthy paintings using oil colours on canvas. “You can expect a good mix of versatile and expressive paintings that capture a street lamp maker and a girl lost in her own thoughts,” Parul reveals.

Rachana Miglani

Drawing inspiration from nature, this award-winning artist has displayed her works at Van Gogh Art Gallery in Spain, International Contemporary Art Fair held in Brussels, World Art Dubai and more. “I will be exhibiting my Tree Ring Pour artworks at Bengaluru and the vibrant pieces include Weathered Oak Ring and Flintstone, Gold Globe, Canary Stripes and Dance of the Swan,” says Rachana.