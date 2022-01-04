Ceramic poetry

KOCHI: Creating fine art in ceramics is a sort of delicate poetry. Ceramic sculptures have a unique character. They parade vibrant hues, textures and shapes while oozing a sense of elegance and grandeur.

The utilitarian world of ceramics is familiar to everyone. But its alternative faucet, the manifestation of poetry between its folds, may not be. Byju S R, a 60-year-old artist is on a mission to demonstrate this, by fashioning out a vibrant range of artworks in ceramic.

Kerala hasn’t opened up into the world of ceramic art, says artist Byju. “Ceramic is a medium of infinite possibilities. It is a mixture of various clay. You get to mould it into a plethora of shapes, textures and colours. You can make anything from earrings to sculptures using ceramic,” says Byju who has set up a studio named Cerabaag at his home in Thiruvananthapuram.

Byju uses Raku, a type of Japanese pottery traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies, at his studio. After completing his graduation at the Fine Arts College, Byju went to Baroda to learn ceramic art. “There were few places that taught the craft in Kerala. That hasn’t changed even now. And that’s why I started a ceramic studio where people can come and learn the art,” he says. Recently, he conducted a workshop that gives people a hands-on ceramic crafting experience.

According to Byju, one doesn’t have to have professional learning to be a ceramic artist. “Anyone with an interest can learn it. We have kilns at the studio to help people practice,” he says.

Byju was smitten by the world of ceramics since he was a kid. “I was curious about the way the shapes formed. Here, we practice Raku. So once we take out the sculpted object from the kiln after firing, the temperature change brings in texture and colour. You get different colours and textures according to the temperature. It is a more natural process,” says the sculptor.

Byju says that his dream is to keep learning and experimenting. “I want to learn more about the art and also impart my knowledge to more people. Ceramic clay is magical. It brings many distinct features to your craft that helps it stand out,” says Byju.

The artist is all set to launch ceramic workshops at famous tourist locations in the state such as Kumarakom, Ponmudi, Vagamon and others.