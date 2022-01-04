Picture perfect

KOCHI: One of the first set of people to rush to a spot when something good or bad happens — apart from police or medicos — is press photographers. They can be seen jostling with reporters, camerapeople, and onlookers to get the perfect angle of that one picture that can make an impact.

Their efforts have generated many memorable frames that sometimes speak more volumes than the stories that accompany them. For those who wish to revisit such frames from 2021, around 90 photographs clicked by photographers of various regional newspapers are on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery. The lineup is part of a three-day exhibition titled ‘Portfolio 2022’ organised by the Kochi Photo Journalists Forum. Manu Viswanathan, convenor, Kochi Photo Journalists Forum, says the exhibition doesn’t stick to a particular theme. Neither is it a curated event. “The photographers selected their best clicks. Each lens person submitted two of their best frames,” says Manu. Since it is being organised as part of the silver jubilee year of the forum, the exhibition is a special one, says Manu.



The forum, founded in 1997, has been organising exhibitions regularly. They took a break during the last two years owing to the pandemic. “The forum was formed based on the realisation that we, news photographers, lacked a certain camaraderie. So, we thought that it was time we brought everyone together, he adds.

