Marks In Time Through Time features ceramic artwork by Antra Sinha and Khanjan Dalal

Since ceramic-based art is seldom showcased at contemporary art galleries, a curation of ceramic-based artworks was a crucial initiative,” shares Bhavna Kakar, director of Latitude 28, Lado Sarai. The exhibition ‘Marks In Time/Through Time’ featuring ceramic artworks by Antra Sinha and Khanjan Dalal is on display at the art gallery as well as virtually on their website. It was unveiled on Wednesday, and will continue till February 15.

Curated by Kakar, the works showcased in this exhibition—it is subtitled ‘Perspectives in Ceramics’—challenge the dominant notion that ceramics are either decorative or functional. Natural marks, textures, and hues—these are mostly results of the ash that drips due to the wood fire as well as the movement of the artist’s hands—adorn these artworks. In fact, the selection of artworks here trace similar processes.

“Every artwork is similar in medium and yet distinct in its form. Together they become marks in time and through time,” shares Kakar.

Moulding Nature

An artist from Ahmedabad, Dalal’s works explore human behaviour and society. “I like to work on human behaviour that has remained unchanged despite great losses and trauma. For example, the bravado and patriarchal machismo depicted in Chushingura—the story of the 47 Ronin,” shares Dalal. His work ‘Treasury of Loyal Thoughts’ is based on Treasury of Loyal Retainers, a Japanese folk tale about revenge and blood lust.

Responding to the notion of toxic masculinity that is embedded in the history of war, Dalal’s piece ‘The Armour 3’ portrays the banality of human existence through a mutilated model of a human torso. This piece also has a bell attached to it, which is an interactive element for the viewer. The artist also provides an outlook towards language and its barriers through his works. Speaking of his work ‘Speech Bubbles’, he shares, “I see language as a tool and as a weapon. It is one of the most effective tools we have devised It is responsible for our successes as well as our failures.”

Inspired by Japanese motifs in arts, Sinha’s works represent her search for geometric patterns. Through her ceramic pieces, Sinha—she works as a gallery coordinator and art instructor at a university in Logan, Utah—attempts to translate ink drawings created by the Zen monks. Fascinated by the tetrahedron geometric pattern, she has used this triangular pyramid as the foundation to develop her own geometric form called ‘tetrarc’.

“These geometrical forms are created as a result of my search for simplicity, surety, and stability,” says Sinha. Using a Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) milling program to design her work, ‘Triangle, Square and Hexagon Reflection’ was first designed virtually and then the mould was 3D printed before being baked in a wood fire kiln. “The wood fire gives an aesthetic effect on the wear. The wood fire deposits are one of the most important things that has attracted me to clay,” shares Sinha.

Exquisite artistry

Kakar mentions that ceramics are not limited to set rules and thus, it can be rightfully termed as a performance. This artform amalgamates three elements—earth, fire, and water. The transformation of these basic elements into art can be considered almost poetic. Melding science with art, the works of these two artists demonstrate the ability of ceramic art to trickle into other similar practices, while still being true to its form.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Marks In Time/Through Time: Perspectives in Ceramics.

When: Till February 15, Monday to Saturday, 11:00am–7:00pm

Where: Latitude 28, Lado Sarai