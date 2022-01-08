In conversation with the man behind the Musalman comic series, Falah Faisal

It may be the age of Marvel vs DC Comics, but let’s meet our very own homegrown Indian superhero, Musalman, a fighter of social injustice. Falah Faisal is the creator and writer of the comic series Musalman. Just fresh from the release of the comics latest edition, Falah tells us more:

How did the whole idea of character Musalman come into existence?

I had a friend who did stand up and he looked like a Muslim Clark Kent which made me think what if there was a Muslim superman. That’s what the idea was born out of. Also in the last 20 years I have seen Muslims being portrayed negatively in films and TV shows, usually as terrorists and the likes, so I wanted to tell a super hero story and add some variety to it.

How has the public response been so far?

It's been mostly good. It’s almost 80-90% love that comes my way and there’s 10% hate. But when you are doing something like this, that’s the bare minimum hate you can expect so that never really bothers me. The overwhelming response, usually the fan’s comments, likes and shares motivates me to do more, there’s an audience for it, they love it, they want more. If I don’t put out comics for two or three weeks people start asking me when the next one is coming out. There's anticipation, which is awesome.



One time I was searching for comics online and I found my comics being posted on Reddit. When I scrolled down the Reddit group, in one of the comment a girl has said that she was feeling suicidal and this is the first thing that made her laugh. It literally stopped somebody from killing themselves and I was like wow! It's literally saving lives.





Tell us about the new chapter of the comic series, titled Musalman Sidekick Audition. What are your expectations of it?

Right now the Musalman story is at the beginning of its second season. I am introducing new characters that have never been seen before, and I am looking forward to seeing how people react to the new character. I am building the whole Musalman universe and showing what the world is.

Are there any upcoming events coming up?

Right now I have just gotten a whole set of comics printed. I am planning to have an event with my illustrator where we do a launch for the comic book but that depends on the lockdown and how the pandemic turns out.