Making of legends

What do ex-Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and musician Freddie Mercury have in common? Apart from their unmatchable talent in their respective fields, it’s their signature mustaches that give them a distinct look. If anyone can carry this quirky look really well, it could be Ranveer Singh. But ever imagined what a mashup of all three would look like? City-based artist Prasad Bhat did exactly that and it has now broken the internet with Singh himself sharing it on Monday.

Bhat’s caricature shows Singh posing as Mercury with a bat in hand. Singh, who is currently riding high with all the critical-acclaim for his portrayal of Dev in the movie 83, posted the caricature on his Instagram handle with the song ‘We are the Champion’ by British rock band Queen, which Mercury was part of. The post, which was captioned ‘Ranveer x Kapil x Freddie’, has already got close to 5 lakh likes and has got comments from Bollywood fraternity, including Zoya Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi to name a few. Making a wordplay, actor, director and producer Addinath M Kothare commented, ‘83 Rhapsody’. Bhat too, left a comment saying “Wholly sh*t!!! I can’t believe this! Thank you man !!”

When we spoke to the city-based artist, he said, “It was a pleasant surprise for me when I woke up. Even I didn’t know about it until my fans started Dming me with congratulatory notes,” says Bhat, who owns Graphicurry.

The idea struck him when he saw Singh as Dev in 83 and remembered that the actor is also a fan of rock band Queen’s lead vocalist. “A long time ago, there was a picture of Ranveer in Freddie Mercury’s signature pose. And then with the 83 movie, there was an uncanny resemblance between the three of them,” says Bhat, who is known for doing distinct caricatures of artists. He is no stranger to celebrity attention with his art works on Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma’s wedding photo also finding space in the couple’s home.

The colour yellow

Freddie Mercury debuted in his iconic yellow jacket for a concert at Wembley Stadium in 1986, one year after the historic Live Aid Concert. The concert was a part of their Magic tour across Europe. Created by his friend and costume designer, Diana Moseley, his famous yellow jacket was one of three military-style cropped coats. The inspiration for the design came from Spanish opera costumes, which also featured gold buckles, eyelets and trim. Mercury paired it with white trousers, which had a red stripe on both legs. The jacket was reportedly auctioned by Bonhams for 26,000 GBP (approx C26 lakh) in 2004.