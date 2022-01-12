Solace features more than thirty bronze sculptures by NS Rana

Sculptor NS Rana’s bronze sculptures have been widely appreciated both by critics and art aesthetes for their fine detailing and exquisite textures. Rana’s perfectly-crafted sculptures, which usually depict aspects of mythology and nature, showcase his skill as an artist that he has honed to perfection over the 50 years of his artistic practice.

The artist is currently exhibiting his recent work through a solo show titled ‘Solace’ at Gallery Pioneer, Lado Sarai. Curated by Siddhant P Upadhye and Praveen D Upadhye, co-founders of Gallery Pioneer, the exhibition features more than thirty bronze sculptures by Rana. In this interview, we speak to the artist about his process of sculpting with bronze and the inspiration behind his recent work. Excerpts…

You have worked with a variety of materials but bronze is what you prefer the most. Is there a particular reason for this?

Well, I have an option of working on stone, but I prefer bronze because of two major reasons. First, bronze is flexible as compared to stone. The process is unique and different. Second, bronze is rich in nature. It has been used in the statues of Gods in various temples

in India.

Your work comprises both mythological figures as well as sculpted figurines of faces and animals. Where do you draw inspiration from for your sculptures?

Initially, it is an idea of the artist, which also includes the vision of the artist. What the artist has picturised in his mind will always come in the form of art. Artists always have a choice of selecting their own subject. For me, the inspiration comes from daily life, from things I have been seeing for the past several years. My subject was clear, and it was what I saw in my daily life in the part of Rajasthan I presented in the form of art; art that makes others feel precious about my selection of the subject.

‘March for a better tomorrow’ is a very thought-provoking piece. What does it symbolise?

Today, we see everybody is in a race. Everybody is busy with their daily livelihood. The struggle is real. The movement has a purpose. I have depicted five women who are marching, which correlates with the fact that their movement has a purpose. Five women full of unity will bring a change for a better tomorrow.

‘Solace’ is a celebration of fifty years of your artistic practice. Of all the sculptures you have built over the years, are there any particular sculptures that are your favourite?

If a mother has two sons or daughters and we ask which one is her favourite, it is obvious she will answer both. Similarly, for me all my works are very special to me because I have put all my heart in making them. Well, it depends on the viewer’s perspective what they feel about me as an artist and my works. Since I am very religious, my favourite work would be the series ‘Krishna bird tree’.