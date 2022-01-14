Encompassing several realms of art

KOCHI: Art has a way of highlighting issues in a manner that captures the attention of the onlooker without being loud. Through slender lines and brush strokes the thought processes of the artists, their views and their angst along with their protests are conveyed to society. Remarks, an art exhibition which was held at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi, did just that.

The exhibition saw nine artists presenting their take on contemporary issues in diverse ways. The artists Manju Sagar, Sreekumar Patthanamthitta, Sujith Crayons, Nissar Kakkanad, Sreejith Pottekkad, Suraj Manu Amaldev, Subhash Balan, Bibin Lal and Binu Rajeev, who come from different walks of life showcased frames mired in socio-political issues.



Sujith Crayons, one of the artists who is also an art teacher with a school, said, “Through my paintings, I wanted to portray the nature and the myriad problems it is facing,” he said. He wanted to bring the spotlight on the environmental issues and the thoughts people have about them. In the case of Sreekumar Pathanamthitta, an IT professional, though the theme was the same, his images were different.

Manju Sagar’s paintings brought out the pain of child abuse in society. Each painting presented a different emotion while Nissar Kakkanad, an IT professional, wanted to make the onlooker wake up to the problems faced by the women in society. For Sreejith Pottekkattu, wildlife was the main theme. “He is a wildlife photographer and wanted to bring out the different colours of the forest through his paintings,” said Sujith. The exhibition concluded the other day.