The knowledge of 'kolams'

The familiarity of the sikku kolam — with its curved lines of rice flour snaking their way around pullis in perfect symmetry — is shared by many who grew up with these patterns on the thresholds of their homes. As the city became more and more nuclear, however, many found less time to invest in them. The same was true for historian Meenakshi Devaraj, who only came back to this decorative art, thanks to a presentation about two years ago. “As a person interested in local history, I wanted to know more about the origins of kolams. Why do we ever put them in the first place?,” she explains.

The ritual began with bali (offerings) that the olden agrarian society would offer to the Gods before beginning their days. “People did this in households, and commercial practices. Paddy was one such offering. This continued for years. Around the 6th-9th century, the bali of paddy slowly transformed into the kolam that we see now. So, the picture of one sweeping the floor, pouring water, waxing it with cow dung, and then placing the kolam, is evident as far back as the 9th century,” she notes.

Needle in a haystack

Sikku kolams by Meenakshi

When Meenakshi set out to research more about the history of the kolam, she found that there was hardly any mention in ancient Tamil literature. “There are many small things we do that have no proper documentation through literature. If you ask anyone if they know any literature that speaks of kolams, they will refuse,” she rues. Thankfully, with her interest in history, she had an inkling as to where she must look. And this turned to an endeavour of six months, scanning through literature and finding traces of kolams.

Eventually, she found interest in sikku kolams, a popular style significant to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, interesting as it may be, the art form is also dwindling in present-day society. Many don’t even know how to do this kolam. Sikku is losing the popularity race against the vivid rangolis that seem to appeal to a wider audience, but there are also several other reasons for the dissipating interest she notes, “Earlier, this was the first activity of the day for women. Over the years, it wasn’t given much significance since it was a woman’s duty. It also did not pass through generations properly. If it were, people could at least appreciate it even if they didn’t know how to do it,” she says.

In action

And so, Meenakshi took on the task to bring attention to the sikku kolam in whatever capacity she could. All she needed was a floor, an Instagram page (@devarajmeenakshi) and an interesting idea. “I began creating and sharing concept-based sikku kolams. For example, if it was Coffee Day, I’d make one like a coffee mug; dolls for Navratri; or the National Emblem of India for Republic Day. Then, I also did an entire series during Margazhi on Thiruppavai pasuram and for Karthigai, I learned about different lamps and tried to incorporate that in the kolam patterns. I gained good reception,” she gleams.

While there are a few who try to promote this style, change needs to happen on a much larger scale for preservation. “The way the central government announced the Rangoli Making Competition (for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the state government too should announce something across the state, and recognise rural artisans who are good. Only then will it get exposure,” she says.

Much to save

Where our nation is lacking in initiative, there are apparently many abroad that are studying the art form. “The person whose presentation I had seen two years ago had explored the kolam through a mathematical perspective. I found out later that many have been doing so. There is something known as ethnomathematics (that studies the relationship between mathematics and culture). Many use kolams for research for the symmetry they offer. In fact, there are now softwares created that can develop these patterns,” she explains. Meenakshi is currently in the process of bringing out a book on all that she has researched on the topic, especially the history. Maybe, this could be the literature the future historian will crave.