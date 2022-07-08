Letters of love

The letters of Muhammad Muzammil flow seamlessly, connecting together and forming imagery. The architect from Malappuram has been doing lettering art for the past three years. As you scroll through his Instagram page @art_lover_muzammil, one cannot help but admire each letter he painstakingly designs.

Be it a scene from a movie or a lyric from a song, Muzammil recreates the mood with his letters. Unlike other lettering artists, what makes this 21-year-old’s artwork special are the portraits that blend with the letters. “I came across lettering art on social media. Inspired by those artworks, I tried to replicate the same style and eventually, I decided to create a style of my own. By connecting each letter, a pattern is formed. Unlike typography, lettering art is liberating - one can make any pattern that fits the mood,” says Muzammil.

Art and craft have always been a part of Muzammil’s life. However, a fear always loomed within him that he was not good enough. To boost his confidence, he joined a ‘geometry art’ competition and won a prize in his second attempt. “After that, I tried my hands on portraits and other forms as well, since then I’ve been fully into art,” says Muzammil.

His lettering artworks mostly revolve around the lyrics of songs he loves - from evergreen hits to new releases. However, these lyrics are not the popular rhymes that people keep on humming. “The lines I choose are generally those which pique my interest. Once it does, I’ll make rough sketches of it multiple times. Whenever I watch a movie or listen to a song, if a particular shot or line hits me, I’ll immediately write it in my notepad,” he says.

The movie dialogues and lyrics always come with the portrait of a significant image from the scene. Be it the works inspired by the movie ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, where Baby Mol and Bobby are lying on a fishing net, or the classic song ‘Vaishaka Sandhye’, where young Shobana and Mohanlal look at each other with eyes full of hope, his artwork captures the same mood. Even the scene from ‘Minnal Murali’, where viewers came to love the villain Shibu in certain scenes, who finally made it to Usha’s heart, has become iridescent artworks using letters. “Since I also draw all the visuals along with letters. Many people commented that they were able to feel the emotions just like in the movie. These comments help me continue,” adds Muzammil.

For the young artist, lettering is more challenging than drawing elaborate scenes. In one go, he can finish the work. “It takes just six hours,” he quips. “However, getting flowy writing is the hardest part. All the elements - be it the slender lines, floral patterns and portraits - should blend with the lettering,” says Muzammil. Adding coffee paint to the black and white form lightens up the artwork. Lettering helps him feel light and calm, explains the artist. “I wish to continue the art as long as I can. What I do helps me relax. It brings pure happiness for me,” he concludes. Muzammil also does commission work.