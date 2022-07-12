‘Trans’cending boundaries

Two years back, photographer G Venket Ram made headlines when he brought to life paintings by Raja Ravi Varma. His 2020 calendar featured 11 women. Actors and dancers turned into models and dressed up like the muses of Raja Ravi Varma’s artistic works. Now, Sharun S, a freelance photographer based in Kollam, has created a remarkable recreation of Ravi Varma’s paintings. This one was special — the models are trans women.

Sharun’s latest work conveys a strong message about the existing beauty standards and questions the stigma towards the transgender community. “Raja Ravi Varma is one of the greatest artists in Indian history. Many artists over the years have tried to replicate his works. Being a photographer, I always look for different ideas to make my works unique.

