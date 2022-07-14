This brand new collection of artworks by Shalu Juneja, opening on Friday in Chennai, hopes to use grim beauty as a means to a journey of introspection

What stands out most when you see this particular collection is how conceptually and visually arresting it is. The collection is vivid and yet contradictorily, very subtle and the genius of the artist, we guess, lies in this. This weekend, VA Gallery presents Earth Stories — a solo show by renowned local artist Shalu Juneja and we previewed the collection at a private dekko a few days ago. Put together by creative consultant, Mala Chinnappa, Earth Stories hopes to bring the art and the art lover together in one space, where, as Mala puts it, “the art jostles with artefacts and the décor is deliberate.” We catch up with artist Shalu Juneja and Mala for a quick conversation about what one can look forward to at the exhibit. Excerpts:

Shalu, what inspired you most when you were creating this collection?

Satellite images showing changes on earth over time intrigue me, they seem like chaotic designs forming a pattern in shades of indigo and brown. What is ironic is that humanity seems minuscule, almost like dots in relation to the vast imagery of the earth. The realisation struck that we are just an irrelevant speck in the universe. I started looking at the earth with new eyes, and noticing the change that has occurred over time on its surface by means of colour, pattern and texture. Closer down, I rely upon memories that have lingered in my mind as I chance upon nature and its relation to humans.

We see a lot of play with texture on the paintings, almost tempting the viewer to touch the piece of art; how did you achieve this?

As my process is spontaneous and layered, I use a lot of found objects, fibre, impasto and impressions that end up creating tactile surfaces. I sometimes end up burning and tearing the surface of the canvas symbolic of the abuse the earth has experienced due to climate change.

Take us through the moods, the colour palette and themes of this collection.

I’ve always wanted to connect with nature, in its chaos, and in its vastness and serenity. I let intuition guide me as I create layers of colour and marks thrust upon the surface of the canvas using unconventional tools (shoe brushes, broomsticks). My colour palette is essentially earthy, with indigo, umber, murky black, gold and unbleached white repetitively used, creating symbolic atmospheric and topographic patterns. With spontaneous ‘mark’ making in my approach, I respond to nature and humans without a beginning or end. Change is constant, as I experiment with/without a definite plan. I really wish for the viewer to come up close and experience these artworks filled with marks — each mark has a story as to why it’s there.

And how long have you been painting and where did you study art from?

I have been painting for as long as I can remember. I did my post-graduation in Fine Arts from Stella Maris College, Chennai; after which I moved to Ahmedabad and did my diploma in glass and wood ornamentation. I’m also a self taught ceramic artist. I ventured into art education and became a mentor at Uno Lona Academy, Ahmedabad; teaching young adults to create art, which further helped me in my own art practice.

Mala, what stands out to you most about this particular collection?

The aerial perspective she’s used, almost like distancing oneself to get a look at what’s going on today — while we are all completely sucked into the chaos of everyday living, the damage and destruction we are bringing upon ourselves, the ravaged environment... this is like taking a step back, and at the same time taking a closer look within. What excites me most about Shalu is that she is a ‘seeker’ who has surrendered herself to the journey. She’s neither fighting the current, nor getting stuck... like an adventurous explorer who is engaged with the process and not over thinking it. One who has truly, deeply taken the plunge!

The venue for the art show is an eclectic one — a bespoke furniture and interiors store that doubles up as an art curation space — how do you plan on ensuring the sanitised environment of an art gallery is not missed?

This is a whole new way of presenting art. Until now, art has been presented in haloed spaces, in isolation. The works are seen by the elite few and that is daunting for the uninitiated. We bring back the old culture, where frescoes and sculptures adorned temple walls, artistes performed in the open pillared halls, inviting everyone to gather and immerse themselves in an atmosphere charged with all forms of artistic expression. VA Gallery aims to demystify and make art approachable. So, the sanitised environment is actually what we don’t want!

INR 3,500 onwards. Opens on July 15. On till July 30. At VA Gallery.

