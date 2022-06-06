Arthshila Santiniketan to display artworks that emerged out of pandemic induced despair

One of the newest art hubs of Santiniketan- Arthshila Santiniketan, is all set to host its second exhibition, Living A Dark Night, from June 7 onwards. The exhibition has been curated by artist- academician Paula Sengupta and will be presented in collaboration with the Kala Chaupal Trust.

The two-year long pandemic has pushed one and many towards extremities that have been tough to re get back from. This exhibition is an attempt to address the responses to the traumatic times and allow artists to channelise their anguish through art before history forgets this chapter. Each of the artworks has been executed from a space of isolation and reflects the contemporary dark times with a glimmer of hope in them. Hence the display has been titled Living a Dark Night.

The display will put up print works by several printmakers in an attempt to unveil the actual democratic role of prints.

"Living A Dark Night is a project that has emerged as a response to the deadly second wave of COVID. The art works reflect expression true to the heart of the artists who dealt with extreme despair at that moment. The exhibition encapsulates a narrative of collective suffering and triumph,” shares Paula.

Arthshila promotes expression and interaction through art media and already has a centre in Ahmedabad with two more coming up at New Delhi and Patna respectively. The exhibition will be showcased across its three galleries and also include workshops, talks and regular film screening on Fridays.

The display will be open to all.

What: Living a Dark Night

Where: Arthshila Shantiniketan

Inauguration: June 7 (6pm onwards)

When: June 8- July 10 (11 am onwards)

Contact: arthshila.org