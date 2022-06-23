Visual artist Santanu Hazarika does a live painting of a supercar at an event in Mumbai

Visual artist-illustrator Santanu Hazarika has carved a niche for himself in the art world with his unique and contemporary work. From collaborations with A-list artists to being the fastest-selling artist on NFT platforms in a record time of 37 seconds, Santanu’s body of work boasts several such milestones including his first solo exhibition BLCK. The exhibition was held in Mumbai earlier this month and had the who’s who of the art world in attendance.

The artist painted a Porsche Panamera at ‘All you can street’ which grabbed the eyeballs of many. The all-black Porsche Panamera was creatively covered with abstract lines that were inspired by the street art and culture of the city.

Santanu Hazarika

“I was always into games such as Need for Speed and this particular car was one of my favourites. It is considered one of the most luxurious vehicles out there, so I was quite excited to paint a supercar. I feel like I have manifested a childhood dream. Most of the elements are inspired by street art and culture, and comic books,” Shantanu says.

The event was recently held at the JIO Convention Centre in Mumbai.