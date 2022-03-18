Hyderabad-based artist’s angst against Ukraine-Russia conflict spills onto canvas

Anguished by the violence that has ravaged many homes and killed hundreds in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Hyderabad-basedFarhad Tamkanat has voiced his concern over the mindless bloodshed and destruction through his painting. “Art is one way through which I have expressed my feelings and opinions time and again. This time, too, when the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, others seeking refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters, I have taken up my brush to convey my feelings,” shares Farhad, who has been part of the art fraternity since he completed graduation, BFA from Sri Venketeshwara College of Fine Arts, Osmania University. Symbolising how war brings only disaster and takes away your peace of mind, in one of his artworks he has depicted a woman who is in a pensive mood with blood all over her face and in the background there is fire and smoke. He further adds, “This war left a lasting impression on me, many civilians have lost their properties and dear ones.” The painting is done on 10/12 inch paper using. “For me, it didn’t take me a long time to finish, only one hour. The pensive look of the woman oneffectively captures the sordid reality in Ukraine,” says the eminent artist who is known for hisportrayal of women in daily life.