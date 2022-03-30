In a quick chat, artist Heena Pari tells us more about her new show, Cocooning

Cocooning is the latest exhibition of paintings and installations by artist Heena Pari. Marking the two year anniversary of the lockdown, the exhibition chronicles her time in the pandemic. The artworks are centred around spaces like her home, kitchen, and garden. In a quick chat, Heeena tells us more:

Tell us more about the themes in this collection.

My artistic practice started alongside my journey as a homemaker and mother. So home features a lot in my work. It is the space that inspires me. I love cooking and feeding, hence the kitchen. During the lockdown, I had to tend to the garden in the absence of any external help and the learning was enormous and enriching. Hence home, kitchen and garden.

Since it is a mixed media collection, what are the materials you have used?

The materials used are paper and fabric. Mediums are drawings, mix media and video

When did you make these pieces and tell us about your creative process?

I am still discovering my practice. But after two solos I understood that I ideate for the most part. Trusting the process has helped enormously. How the work is going to be displaced and the space are very important. I made these works over the last four months.

Until April 3. At 1Shanthi Road Studio, Shanthinagar. Details: 9880227706