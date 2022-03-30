Kolkata-based artists come together for an exhibition that mirrors the dark realities of society

Six Kolkata-based artists Arindam Chatterjee, Atin Basak, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Chhatrapati Dutta, Srikanta Paul and Saumik Chakraborty are all geared up to come together in a one-of-a-kind exhibition titled Dark Side of the Moon at Gallery 1000A, New Delhi.

Curated by Ayan Mukherjee of A.M. Art Multi Disciplines, Bijoygarh; the collection of images comprehensively discusses the philosophical, physical and socio-political mandates that can push individuals towards an unfulfilled life and, over a due course of time, insanity.

Mostly composed in monotones, the use of sharp lines and images of skeletons are common in many of the sketches. A look at the images vividly inscribes the rough edges of human existence. Each of them draws parallels with our deeply imbibed animal instincts, and elements from mythology through common incidents of bloodshed and warfare in our contemporary times.

“The images touch deeper chords from today’s dystopia and mirror the society filled to the brim with dark realities. We are gradually becoming more and more self-centric and our exhibition intends to hold up the downward spiral we are headed to,” shares Ayan, curator and director of A.M (Art Multi Disciplines).

Taking inspiration from Pink Floyd’s eighth studio album The Dark Side of the Moon, the narrative of the month-long display explores themes of human conflict, greed, and eccentricity as the name also stands as an ideal metaphor for absolute darkness.

“We grow up with a certain set of aspirations and dreams that crumbles when we face societal expectations as adults. Many amongst us fail to come to terms with the weight of these and go down to a place of no return. I believe we as a whole have stopped being gutsy, audacious and critically thoughtful,” concludes Ayan.

Gallery 1000A will host a range of drawings, paintings, graphics in mixed media by six divergent artistic mindscapes with their distinct receptions and responsive voices to these concerning issues.

What: Dark Side of The Moon

Where: Gallery 1000A, F-210 D, Old M B Road, Lado Sarai, New Delhi- 110030

When: April 1, 5.30 pm onwards

Duration: Up till May 15th (Except Sundays and Public Holidays)

Contact: + 91 85860 96991