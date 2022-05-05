Hyderabad's artist Deepa Nath is displaying a painting and sculpture exhibition called Collective Conscience

The painting and sculpture exhibition displayed at Goethe-Zentrum titled ‘Collective Conscience’ stirs our hearts in the farthest corner. It makes us share the love for those who need it the most (the underprivileged children). City-based artist Deepa Nath is not interested in nature, still life, and landscape. She labours to capture the physiognomy of helpless orphans who do not get the love they deserve as humans. CE speaks to the artist about her inspiration and motif.

Deepa Nath’s journey into the world of art began at the young age of 12. She believes that small things like a simple human touch/ gentle gaze of consideration of validation and approval from others can help underprivileged children grow healthy.

It is that she is trying to convey through her artwork. “I show up often at Advocates for Babies in Crisis Society. But not to provide the monitory support. I go there to hold the orphan babies in my arms so that they can get what they are most deprived of - human touch. I have to live through these emotions to convey them through art,” says Deepa.

Her series on Girl Child is no different. “It’s a tribute to children and women. My late grandmother has had a profound influence on me during her formative years which reflects in my work,” says the artist. She has learnt the nuances of art, from masters such as Anant Bhide, Ambadas Mahurkar, and Muralidhar, Laxma Gowd and more recently from the Slade School of Art, London. Although, she has also worked with several mediums such as painting, drawing, sculpting, etching and other print techniques. All her works are dedicated to underprivileged children in their truest expressions.

She addresses issues such as their education, gender bias, and corporal punishment: “The exhibition is an effort to stir our inner conscience to wake up and contribute in whatever way we can to make life a better place for these children.”