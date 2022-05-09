Artist Anthoni Guruz talks about his latest artworks for Vaanam Art Festival, wielding art as tool to create impact

A spotted female cuckoo is perched on a man’s shoulder. The two stare into each other’s eyes. The spots on the cuckoo’s skin blend into the man’s body, and eventually into his soul. The profoundness of Anthoni Guruz’s thought, which stems from his personal experience, manifests in this meaningful artwork and speaks to you on so many levels.

Narrating the story behind it, the Chennai-based artist shares, “It was an incident from my college days. One day, while I was with a gang of friends, a junior came to me and asked if I belonged to the same caste as that of her; that is Dalit. I always boldly answer people on all matters, but this time I was quiet.

It could be the fear of being judged by people around me or issues of coming to terms with my inner feelings. That instance has stayed on with me to date and disturbs me. The cuckoo is her and the man is me. She’s passed on the question to me. That’s what has been translated into a painting on canvas.”

Of moments and memories

This was one of his three latest artworks exhibited at the recently-concluded Vaanam Art Festival’s art exhibition titled ‘The Blue of Distance: Dalit Arts and Aesthetics’ in Ambedkar Manimandapam. The opportunity was a life-changing experience with plenty of takeaways for Anthoni. “The reviews for my artwork were encouraging. I also got to network with over 20 like-minded artists. We exchanged ideas, observed the various working styles, and understood each other’s school of thoughts,” he notes.

Throwing light on his other two artworks showcased at the festival, he explains, “One of the paintings reflects my grandfather’s persona. A retired military man, he came across as a stern person to everyone, but he empowered many youngsters and always emphasised on the importance of education. I’ve portrayed him as a cactus, a specific type that grows in our village. It’s thorny on the outside, wobbles with reserved water in the wind. Another one is about my childhood days in my mother’s hometown Mugaiyur in Villupuram. From shady trees, neighborhood monuments, and the local train… I’ve incorporated several small elements on a shirt-shaped canvas because my first shirt was stitched in that village. Director Pa Ranjith was keen on buying this but I sold it to another well-wisher who took the time to acknowledge my effort. I will make a similar one for him.”

Anthoni’s works are a reflection of memories and moments from his life. He’s not the one to paint within the confines of four walls, but someone who’s always on his feet; in search of stories that later come to life through colours and sketches. “I usually don’t let caste interfere with my work. But, to tell the stories of my ancestors, I have no qualms in accepting my identity as a Dalit,” stresses Anthoni, who dabbles in multiple media. “I’m adaptable with work. My priority is to transfer my feelings into the medium. Every visual has a message,” he adds.

Journey of self-discovery

Anthoni is an MPhil graduate from the Government College of Fine Arts. One of his projects that became the talk of the town in 2020 was his MPhil thesis in Visual Communication. The artist embarked on a journey by foot covering 300 km from Chennai to Nagapattinam via the East Coast Road. The fruit of his labour was an art series of monochromatic drawings that captured the many sounds, sights, and smells he traced along the journey. “I’ve always had a thirst for academics.

Through this, I wanted to come out with a pictorial thesis, unlike the wordy, conventional ones. Being able to picture everyday people and their lives was a blessing. The journey shaped my perspective on art and helped me understand myself better. Today, Tara Books - Publishers wants to bring out my thesis as an art travelogue,” says Anthoni, who exhibited the art series that he sketched as part of his thesis at Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University and Loyola College in Chennai before the pandemic.

With a career spanning a decade, the artist-cum-graphic designer is currently shuttling between Puducherry and Chennai for work. He takes up freelance graphic designing assignments for publications and other commissioned projects. “Working at commercial firms is cumbersome and spares no time. I prefer working with kids. Come vacations, I conduct summer camps,” says Anthoni, who’s working towards setting up another painting show.

He’s also busy sketching characters in a graphic novel of Waiting for a Visa, an autobiographical story of BR Ambedkar. “I have more untold stories that deserve to be shared with the world. I’m in the process of telling it in my own way,” he signs off.

For details, visit Instagram @Guruz_kamaliyel, Facebook @Guruz Kamaliyel, or call: +918056056969.