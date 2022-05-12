CIMA Gallery Kolkata displays art that traces the effects of Independence and democracy

There’s good news for art connoisseurs based out of Kolkata. Ahead of the 75th year celebrations of independent India, the prestigious CIMA Gallery is all set to display a range of artworks born out of the impact of freedom and independence. While many veteran modernists and artists from the 1950s to the 1990s have been included, the exhibition will also feature art work by relatively unseen award-winning millennials who present important pointers to the times and ideas ahead. Each of the pieces reflects the aftermath and long-term impact of partition, which has turned out to be the central leitmotif that drives artists till date.

Expect to witness cinematic clippings from Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali that kickstarted the artistic revolution in independent Indian cinema alongside snippets from Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay. The art display will be segregated into seven segments that trace the journey of Indian art from the times of Pather Panchali, and go on to feature works by Maqbool Fida Hussain, Jogen Chowdhury, Samir Aich, Shakila, Satyaranjan Das and Jaidev Baghel to name a few.

What: Colours Of Freedom, Art from Independent India.

Where: CIMA Gallery, Sunny Towers ( 2nd Floor), 43, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, Kolkata- 700 019

When: May 20- July 30 (Tuesdays- Saturday: 11 am- 7 pm; Mondays: 3 pm- 7 pm; Sundays closed)

Contact: Instagram: @cimaartindia; Website: cimaartindia.com