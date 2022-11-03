Exploring creative dialogue

In art and similar disciplines, artists often imbue their works with a personal take on narratives. However, when it comes to seeking validation or looking for feedback, the only responses they count on are from those encountering their art. Keeping the relationship of the viewer and artist at the forefront, the Kolkata-based artist collective Chitri-O-Bhaskar Gosthi has curated an exhibition of paintings and sculptures at Rabindra Bhavan in Mandi House. This exhibition—which was unveiled on October 29—showcases the works of 11 artists, nine painters and two sculptors, who are part of this artists’ group.

A collaborative effort

With the idea of communicating their thoughts through the medium of art, Chitri-O-Bhaskar Gosthi came together about 30 years ago—while the group registered as a society of artists only in 1992, they first exhibited their works to the public in 1987. Both veteran and emerging artists, who have broadened their practice in the post-modern context, are part of Chitri-O-Bhaskar Gosthi.

Multiple narratives

Walk through Gallery 4 at Rabindra Bhavan and you’ll notice an ensemble of works that include traditional and digital painting as well as sculptures. Formerly an oil painter, Delhi-based Rupak Goswami has now moved to digital painting. While they may appear simple, all his works here have political connotations. Giving us an insight into his work ‘Check Mate’—it showcases an orchestrated final move on the chessboard where the king is toppled by the pawn, while in the backdrop, you notice the passage of time—Goswami mentions, “Everything depends on time. While a king is more powerful than the pawn, pawns can both create and destroy the king.” In another work titled ‘Mirror Environment’, Goswami expresses how urbanisation has changed our lives, with people moving around as one would in a circuit. He shares, “In such a scenario, nature is also giving us a response through climate change.”

Dilip Paul’s bronze sculpture ‘Migrant Labourer’ depicts the hardships faced by the migrant labourers—the piece shows a horde of people in proximity, as they lug their belongings. Paul mentions that witnessing the plight of migrant labourers during COVID pushed him to create this work. “I made this at the time of COVID. So many labourers were walking [on the streets] with their belongings; that was the inspiration.”

The exhibition also has on display works by Arjun Mukhopadhyay, Asoke Kumar Biswas, Avinandan Barua, Jitendra Nath Roy, Kalyan Chowdhury, Prithwis Sen, Pulok Karmakar, Ratna Bose, and Rita Roy. Though the focus remains the works of individual artists to be critiqued by the viewer, collectively, the artists have chronicled events taking place in the world that surrounds us.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Chitri-O-Bhaskar Gosthi’s Exhibition of Paintings & Sculptures

WHEN: Till Nov 4; 11:00am to 7:00pm

WHERE: Gallery No 4, Rabindra Bhavan, Lalit Kala Akademi, Mandi House