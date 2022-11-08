Indian artistes come together for Poetry in Glass, an exhibition at Inko Centre, Chennai that celebrates the versatility of glass

Inko Centre presents Poetry in Glass, a group exhibition by contemporary Indian glass artistes that explores the metaphor of rejuvenation and transformation as glass attributes through figurative and natural forms.

The exhibition aims to highlight the intelligence and radiance of the material, which is transformed into shapes by using the heat of fire.

Those showcasing their pieces in the exhibitions include Delhi-based artiste Atul Bakshi — who has specialised in the cast glass method — and Pallavi Chandra and Deeksha Saini, who have done their Master's in design in ceramics and glass and have now learned how to turn raw glass into designed, usable glass.

Kolkata-based artiste Srila Mookherjee's works too will be on display. She has held more than thirteen solo exhibitions and showcased her designs in galleries like Mumbai at Artisans, Cymroza Gallery, and more. 6.30 pm. At the Gallery. On till January 7, 2023.