Painter Runa Biswas unveils her second solo show

Moments come and go, but memories last forever — a concept that can be identified in Runa Biswas’s latest exhibit — Reminiscences of Relationships. In association with the MKF Museum of Art, the city-based artist unveils a collection of 25 artworks that are rooted in human relationships, little moments of joy and the memories they leave behind. We catch up with the artist for a quick conversation about what one can expect from her show.

Runa is a self-taught artist who over the years has developed a contemporary style informed by Mughal and Rajasthani miniature paintings, Indian folk art and Kalighat Patachitra. Talking about what inspired this collection, she says, “relationships are the most important things in our lives because they reward us with memories. Memories that leave a mark on our lives. My canvases are full of those short-lived moments we cherish and treasure.”

A painting titled Pitah

The collection, which is a symbolic representation of the sacred moments and personal experiences of the artist, not only depicts the bond between two humans but also portrays her relationship with everyday objects, animals and nature. “One of my works show cases a golden tiffin box. The piece symbolises the love, care and good health a mother or a wife packs in that tiffin box in the form of food,” she reveals. Some of the other works that will be a part of the art show include depictions of a bird and a bird catcher, love between two siblings, the protective nature of a father towards his children and more.

Using non-traditional ways of painting and mixed media techniques, the artist has employed a mix of bold lines to create complex layers with pin marks, watercolours and acrylic paint. “I have captured the concept of affection with the use of pen and ink lines before adding colours to the canvas. These paintings are deep and symbolic and therefore can be interpreted in several ways,” she shares.

Entry free. Until December 3. At MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road