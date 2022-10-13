Artist Shuvaprasanna is ready to enthral with his Expressions of Experience

Eminent artist Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharyya’s newest painting series named “Expressions of Experience” opens new vistas of the artist’s creative process and brings to light the total experience of the journey of an artist, which the viewers and art lovers will observe, experience, assimilate and converse about - as they deem it fit. The exhibition is an attempt to introduce art lovers and the general audience to Shuvaprasanna's artistic oeuvre that moves away from the larger size and formats of his usual creative process and instead brings in the novelty of his works in small formats particularly in canvas, postcards and Bengal shoraa.

Support Act & Deeroi has organised a special preview of this exhibition of paintings by Shuvaprasanna at The Hyatt Regency, Kolkata on October 14, 2022. The show will be inaugurated by Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with Cultural Minister Indranil Sen, Jhuma Ghosh and Debasis Kumar. The singer and pianist duo Sourendro and Soumyojit are all set to make the evening melodious.

The artist shared his thoughts about the event stating, “A couple of weeks back I had a show in Delhi where Sharmila Tagore launched a book authored by Sushma K Bahl and published by Niyogi Books. Thereafter, Uma Mitra from Kolkata showed a lot of interest in launching this book in Kolkata and the enthusiastic response resulted in a plan which got support from Hyatt Regency Hotel and a show was planned for October 15, 2022. Also, they planned on having a show of my works on October 14 at Hyatt in a miniature format where I promised to keep different series of works and also in shoraa.”

On October 15, a book launch on the artist titled, "Shuvaprasanna - A Man for all Seasons", authored by Sushma K Bahl and published by Niyogi Books, New Delhi will be held. It includes a wonderful collection of images from the master artist’s signature works apart from other finer details that would delight the readers. The book also touches upon the artist’s creative oeuvre, his love for Kolkata, impressionable events of his life and his zest for art and life.

Along with the book launch, a panel discussion will be held about the book by the author Sushma K Bahl along with Prof. Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee from the publishers' side. The panel discussion was graced by the Former Chief Secretary of State, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Cardiac Surgeon Dr Kunal Sarkar, Actor Koneenica Banerjee, Actor and Director Arindam Sil, Director Suman Mukherjee, Subhaprasanna, Sujit Sanyal and a few other dignitaries to discuss the artworks and also the book.

The entire program was conceptualised and curated by Uma Mitra, Debjani Roy and Srabanee Chakraborty. Sharing their experience of the evening they said, “We brought this show after a long hiatus and to bring in a surprise element, we brought together a small collection of Shuvaprasanna's works that intrigues and enchants students and art lovers alike. We also arranged the book launch which takes readers along myriad journeys of the artist's professional trail, his impressions, his love for the city and touches upon other finer intimate moments together with many prized images from his works.”

What: Expressions of Experience by Shuvaprasanna

Where: Hyatt Regency, Kolkata

When: Up till October 23