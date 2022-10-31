Delhi-based Khoj Studios to present Threading the Horizon exhibition that spotlights gender violence and inequality

The poster for the exhibition titled Threading the Horizon: Propositions on Worldmaking Through Art As Social Practice

Khoj Studios, an autonomous not-for-profit contemporary arts organisation based out of New Delhi, is about to kickstart its upcoming exhibition titled Threading the Horizon: Propositions on Worldmaking Through Art As Social Practice.

The exhibition will bring together socially engaged, creative practitioners to reflect on quotidian experiences of gender-based violence. They will present works that will thread together propositions on and imaginings of an equitable future in society and cultural horizon.

The exhibition will present works from 14 community-based projects and artists from India. They include Aravani Art Project, Aryakrishnan R, Baaraan Ijlal, Divya Chopra and Rwitee Mandal, Jasmeen Patheja, Padmini Ray Murray, Princess Pea, Saleha Sapra and Riddhi Batra, Sanyukta Saha, Shweta Bhattad, Sumedha Garg and Nitin Bathla, Sumona Chakravarty and Nilanjan Das, Swati Janu and Stuti Pradhan.

Their works shall bring acts of resilience that emerge through artistic strategies of placemaking, building voice, bearing witness, negotiating visibility and leisure, healing, and catharsis. Viewers can expect the artworks to pry the everydayness of gender-based violence and pave the way for an alternative universe based on equality and justice.

The opening act will include a performance by the Gram Art Project, a collective of farmers, artists, and women exhibiting a collection of clothes made from organic cotton, sourced partly from their own fields. The display will unpack stories of violence and unjust practices faced by women of the collective. Other projects will follow suit to present their thought-provoking works in the hope of a better future.

Threading the Horizon exhibition starts on November 5, 6 pm onwards at Khoj Studios in Khirkee Extension, New Delhi.

