Christie’s New York celebrates Asian Art Week with an auction from September 16 

Auction house Christie’s New York celebrates ‘Asian Art Week’ with nine auctions, five live and four online, starting from September 16. The auction provides a sweeping landscape of offerings from fine Himalayan bronzes to samurai armours and a selection of early ceramics. According to sources, a 14th-century Chinese octagonal vase, a 15th to 16th century Tibetan mandala painting and Indian modern painter, Francis Newton Souza’s painting from the late 20th century are some of the main highlights of the auction.

A range of highlights from important private and institutional collections, including The John C and Susan L Huntington Collection, the T Eugene Worrell Collection, The Ehime Bunkakan Collection, Kaisendo Museum Collection and others will also be available at the auction.

Here is the schedule for the auction:

South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art (21 September 2022 | 12:30PM)

This various-owner sale presents a significant group of works from South Asia and its diaspora in the 20th and 21st centuries. Highlights include remarkable early paintings by Ram Kumar, Maqbool Fida Husain, Francis Newton Souza, Vasudeo S Gaitonde, George Keyt and Anwar Jalal Shemza, held for years in private collections and appearing at auction for the first time.

Centring the Figure: South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art from the Collection of Romi Lamba (21 September 2022 | 10:00AM)

The collection from which this selection is drawn was assembled over the last thirty years by Romi Lamba and his wife Sagiri who are longtime collectors, supporters and patrons of the arts based in Hong Kong. Highlights include important paintings of Arpita Singh, Manjit Bawa, Anjolie Ela Menon and Jogen Chowdhury, largely unseen in public and appearing at auction for the first time. An exceptional collection of contemporary Indian photography by artists such as Dayanita Singh, Pushpamala N and Vivan Sundaram is also included in the catalogue.

Japanese and Korean Art (20 September 2022 | 10AM)

This collection boasts a diverse offering of Japanese and Korean art highlighted by an array of important arms and armour of the samurai, including rare Japanese swords from the Kaisendo Museum. Other highlights include fine woodblock prints by Toshusai Sharaku, Kitagawa Utamaro and Katsushika Hokusai from private and museum collections.

The John C and Susan L Huntington Collection (21 September 2022 | 8:30AM)

The John C and Susan L Huntington Collection comprises works of art from across the Himalayas and South Asia. Noted scholars in the fields of Buddhism and Asian art history, many of the works in their collection are published in their seminal publications, including The Circle of Bliss and Leaves from the Bodhi Tree, representing their passion and interest in every work they collected. Highlights from the collection include a fifteenth-sixteenth-century Tibetan vajravali mandala painting, an inscribed Pala-period stele of standing Buddha and an idyllic painting from the late eighteenth-century Bharany Ramayana series.

Important Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art (22 - 23 September 2022 | 8:30AM)

This sale features works from important private collections and institutions such as the JM Hu Zande Lou Collection, the T Eugene Worrell Collection, the David Drabkin Collection, and the Ehime Bunkakan Museum. Highlights of the sale include a very rare and large gilt-decorated Yongzheng-mark-and-period celadon-glazed vase, ganlanping; a rare and important Yuan dynasty moulded and biscuit-reserved Longquan celadon octagonal vase, meiping; a rare Yongzheng mark-and-period Ge-type vase from an important private collection.

Online Sales:

Japanese and Korean Art Online (14-27 September 2022 | Online)

This season’s Japanese and Korean Art online offers selections from diverse genres. From a Kamakura Period sculpture to a Joseon Dynasty two-tier chest, this auction presents an exciting set of armour, woodblock prints including a fine selection of surimono and works by Harunobu, Hiroshige and Hasui; edition works by Shinoda Toko; selections of paintings, sagemono, sculptures.

Thoughts Across the Waters: Asian Art from the David Drabkin Collection (14-28 September 2022 | Online)

The collection was assembled over decades by David Drabkin, spanning major dynasties and across a wide range of media including primarily Chinese works of art, Chinese paintings and Japanese art. Highlights include a 16th-century monumental landscape attributed to Wang Shichang, a Jichimu corner leg table and Kano School screens, as a testament to the collector’s unfailing curiosity and wide-ranging interests.

Indian & Himalayan featuring The John C and Susan L Huntington Collection (14-28 September 2022 | Online)

Headlining the sale is the John C and Susan L Huntington Collection, which will include a large selection of Tibetan paintings and Indian and Himalayan works of art collected by noted scholars throughout their careers. The sale with also includes property from other esteemed private collections, including a vast offering of Indian court paintings.

Art of China Online (14-29 September 2022 | Online)

This season’s Art of China online features a diverse selection, from ceramics and jades to textiles and landscape paintings. Highlights of the sale include a pair of huali-inset boxwood square stands, an embroidered midnight-blue silk Daoist robe, and a large blue and white phoenix and qilin jar, as well as rank badges from the David Hugus collection.