'Metaphorical Tales' features a series of artworks by Singapore-based artist P Gnana

Metaphorical Tales, a new art exhibition in town features a series of artworks by Singapore-based artist P Gnana. It focuses on Gnana’s deep-rooted connection and love towards his childhood memories. Gnana’s artworks deploy a visual narrative of whimsically-stylized imagery of human figures within the universal concept of love.

The showcase at Art Houz in Nungambakkam will be inaugurated by Edgar Pang, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore and Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Director of Chennai Airport. This exhibition is a part of AF Weekender 2022 which is a nationwide event happening all over India.

Dr Sharad Kumar, Airport Director of Chennai Airport, Edgar Pang, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore and wife Minnie, artist P Gnana & Vincent

Gnana, said this collection of works highlights the artist’s pursuit of pioneering new methods of expression built upon foundations of traditional Indian aesthetics. The artworks display distinguishing elongated features indicating his magnitude of thinking concerning beauty, which offers a westernized and modern touch.

The exhibition is on display at Art Houz till October 1. Timings: 11 am to 7 pm