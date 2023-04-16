Hyderabadi artist Sudhakar Chippa’s exhibition Changing Terrains shows the transformation of Deccan’s cityscapes

The topography and geography of Telangana dotted with rocks, boulders and ample green cover has often fueled the imagination of city-based artists like Sudhakar Chippa. The artist has employed printmaking, painting, etching, carved relief and various other mediums in his 30 years of practice. This time, he comes up with a new show titled Changing Terrains, curated by Shrishti Art Gallery. It comprises around 50 artworks in a range of mediums like terracotta, wood relief, metal plates, etching and painting that will portray the ever-evolving Deccan landscape.

Artwork from Changing Terrains

Giving us a preview of the exhibition, Sudhakar who is a recipient of accolades like the Bombay Art Society Award and the Hyderabad Art Society Award, elaborates, “You can see a series of artworks which represents the changes in the landscape of the Deccan plateau. As an artist, I have witnessed a rapid expansion of Hyderabad’s cityscape due to urbanisation and modernisation as well as the destruction of life forms and biodiversity due to robust construction activities.” The artist’s works will factor in various aspects that shape the landscape and migration is one of them that deeply impacted him as he moved to the city from r ural Telangana. A closer look at his works will show metaphoric cartographic lines and forms depicting migrationrelated themes. We also spoke to the curator of the show G Vignesh from Shrishti Art Gallery, who is elated to present the exhibition on the occasion of the gallery’s 21st anniversary. “Similar to the title of the show, Changing Terrains, Shrishti Ar t Gallery has also transformed in the last 21 years, bringing emerging young and promising artists to Hyderabad. At Sudhakar’s exhibition, I will select works that reflect the gallery’s values and mission, while also highlighting the artist’s unique perspective and style. This could involve organising the works thematically or chronologically or creating an immersive installation that encourages visitors to engage with the art in new and exciting ways.”

Sudhakar Chippa's artwork

Vignesh adds on the flourishing art scene he observed in Hyderabad and the role of gallery spaces in the same, “The city is eventually growing and people are becoming more aware of contemporary art practices. We have galleries that not only exhibit artworks but also conduct workshops, discussions, and art consultation sessions to guide artists and art collectors.” Adding to that, Sudhakar credits an artist’s individual practice and pedagogical approach of the art institutions that is helping the art scene in the city to thrive.

April 15 onwards. At State Gallery of Art, Kavuri Hills.

