PJ Stalin: Playing with colours for a dreamscape

Venturing past the outer edges of a clearly defined structure, one discovers the obscure and shapeless realm of the mind and spirit. In his non-representational pieces, Hyderabad-based artist PJ Stalin delves into the core of existence, presenting it in its most fundamental, primitive, and unadorned magnificence.

With an astute disregard for superfluous embellishments, he employs rudimentary shapes, allowing him to communicate his ideas through the chosen medium. Eschewing intricate details, the distinctions between forms become more apparent, while the geometrical shapes interrelate and correspond. The amalgamation and inclusion of elementary forms reinforce the artistic prowess of his creations, and it has become a signature of his style and individuality. Stalin’s impending show Colours of Expressions is a visual storytelling that encompasses fundamental principles of design such as lines, shapes, and pigments. The artist’s depiction appears spontaneous, yet it culminates in a breathtaking composition. “Colours play the biggest role in the aesthetic play,” he tells us.

Stalin’s decision to forgo titles for his pieces does not detract from the noteworthy role that texture plays in his artistic idiom. In fact, the texture is a cornerstone of the artist’s style, which allows him to persuasively transmit his message. “My works present a paradox of simplest forms evoking complex emotions and communicating spontaneity with ease. The play of colour over composition ensures each colour layer steers a new composition and vice versa. It becomes more detailed and concrete as the end product begins to unfold,” he adds.

The presence of his paintings in academic institutions such as Hyderabad Central University, Taj Group of Hotels, Lalit Kala Academy and Telugu University also underscores the broader cultural influence it holds. “My creativity feels like a dance of layering with no preliminary sketches of what is going to develop. It simply blooms and evolves silently by continuously nurturing different forms and shapes throughout the process. My colour palette is the most immediate aspect of my work that instinctively connects to the viewers,” he shares.

At the core of his technique is the masterful combination of meticulous sections with open spaces, crafted to provide a sense of depth and sophistication. The viewer’s eye has a chance to rest amidst and appreciate the overall composition. The interplay between his canvas' uninhibited glint and shade creates a dynamic contrast that engages our attention, drawing into the artwork and prompting it to explore the intangibility on display. The artist’s use of painterly strokes, and hazy, softly rendered mature expressions, creates a rich tone of sublimity that adds depth and nuance to the showcase. “I play with colours and basic fundamental designs like lines, forms seem to be spontaneous in a depiction that in end turns out to be brilliant compositions that play the biggest role in the aesthetic form. I explore the layers in colours that give birth to different forms and shapes,” Stalin adds.

