The Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience has finally made its way to the city and here’s everything you need to know...

After successful outings in Delhi and Mumbai, it’s finally Bengaluru’s turn to get lost in the magic of starry nights and brushstrokes that breathe life onto canvas. Art enthusiasts and culture aficionados alike had blocked their calendars ever since the arrival of Van Gogh 360 was announced as a mesmerising tribute to the illustrious Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. Vincent Van Gogh, an enigmatic figure in western art history, left an indelible mark during his tragically short existence. Over 2,100 of his creations grace galleries across the globe, each a testament to his genius and tortured soul. And now, approximately 300 of his most celebrated works take centrestage at Van Gogh 360, where audiences will embark on an unforgettable journey through the artist’s turbulent life and groundbreaking artistry.

“Bengaluru is one of the big Indian cities on par with Mumbai and Delhi and the city loves its art and culture just as much as any global, cosmopolitan city. Bengaluru has always been on our list and ever since we announced Immersive Experience last year, we saw a great degree of interest from the city. Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience is an exhibition that requires a certain amount of space, facilities and infrastructure over a long period and Bhartiya Mall met all those requirements,” Mark Monahan, artistic director of Festival House Inc, Van Gogh 360 organisers begins.

This transformative exhibit invites visitors to explore Van Gogh’s personal life, delving into his struggles with mental health and the profound impact on his artistic expression. The education room serves as an intimate portal, offering insight into the very essence of the artist’s being and the profound emotions that shaped his creative vision. “The designers that we worked with used a mix of well-known pieces and some lesser-known pieces spanning Van Gogh’s entire body of work. The way the pieces are sequenced and the animator’s creative interpretation makes Van Gogh 360 a unique experience,” he elaborates. As visitors move into the immersive exhibition room, they will be greeted by the grandeur of almost 300 Van Gogh paintings that grace the walls. Amongst these masterpieces, one can marvel at the vibrant swirls of Starry Night, the delicate blooms of Almond Blossom and the poignant introspection of his self-portraits.

The culmination of cutting-edge projection technology and meticulous curation breathes new life into Van Gogh’s artworks. It magnifies every brushstroke, highlighting even the tiniest details and infusing colours with unparalleled vibrancy. This dynamic presentation elevates the visitor’s engagement with each artwork, transcending traditional gallery experiences and forging an unforgettable connection with Van Gogh’s creative brilliance. “Because of the technology involved, we have had to keep weather conditions in mind but we are fortunate with Bengaluru’s cool weather. Any exhibition of such scale requires a lot of little details to come together but we have an experienced events partner who is taking care of all production details,” he reveals.

The Van Gogh 360 exhibition in Bengaluru is more than just an artistic display; it’s an immersive odyssey that transcends the boundaries of time and space. The exhibit aims to resonate with Bengaluru’s tech-savvy and art-loving community, embracing the city’s unique cultural spirit. “The response has been nothing short of phenomenal. Both the Mumbai and Delhi runs were sold out and we received thousands of messages and stories about how people loved getting up close and personal with Vincent Van Gogh and we hope that Bengaluru would too love its date with the Dutch master. With each edition, we have added features that add to the viewing experience,” he shares.

Following its run in Bengaluru, Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience will continue its artistic voyage across India, enchanting art enthusiasts in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Indore, Goa and Surat; later in the year.

INR 1,099 onwards. August 8 - September 3, 2023. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Kannuru.