Hyderabad Arts Festival 2023 promises bounds of grandeur

Hyderabad's State Gallery of Art is notoriously unshy when it comes to abstract art and expressionism. Year after year, the gallery adopts the avant-garde, the unconventional, and the daring, bringing forth a cornucopia of artistic diversity that leaves visitors enthralled.

This year’s Hyderabad Arts Festival 2023 is no exception, promising an extraordinary collection of creativity that will stir the soul and ignite the imagination. With a nod to its theme, Harmony in Diversity, the exhibition will assume an abundance of perspectives and artistic styles converging in an explosive celebration of human ingenuity.

Uniting over 80 professional and fledgling artists, each hailing from their remarkable lived experiences and art tones, the impending display will present portraits of the time. “Each artwork on this enriching display carries a narrative, inviting viewers to interpret and appreciate the myriad emotions, concepts, and stories expressed through the brushstrokes, textures, and colours. As you wander through the gallery, you will encounter a bewitching blend of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and mixed media artworks that inspire, provoke, and engage,” assures curator and participating artist, Ashok Macha.

The brushes are conjurers of dreams and visions, inviting viewers to step into their world and journey alongside them. We wonder if the artists give life to their muses or the muses give the artists theirs. Sculptures, bearing witness to the artist’s caress, spring to life in splendid glory. These sculptures, engage in a graceful ballet with their surroundings, revealing truths hidden within their marble and metal builds. Photographs, moments of fleeting elegance suspended in eternity — will be arresting the gaze and stir memories long forgotten.

“I seek to foster an environment that encourages artistic expression while promoting local talent on a global scale through my practice,” adds Sachin Jaltharey, an illustrious artist participating in the festival, who will represent the city’s history, traditions, and contemporary influences, that mirror the dynamic spirit of the place.

Free entry. From August 12 to 21. At State Gallery of Art, Madhapur