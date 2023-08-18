C Krishniah Chetty’s Crystal Museum Salon features artefacts and jewellery commissioned by royal families of India and England...

Nestled in the heart of Bengaluru, the newly unveiled C Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum Salon is more than just a repository of rare crystals and jewellery; it’s an ode to the city’s history and a tribute to the enduring legacy of Cotha Krishniah Chetty, who laid the foundation of this remarkable brand in 1869. A culmination of two decades of planning, which stands as a testament to the rich heritage that spans over 150 years. Inaugurated last month, the salon was the dream project of chief curator, Dr C Vinod Hayagriv. Speaking about the museum, he says, “Focus on our archives has been since 1976. When we began accumulating and collating all the historic documents and materials. Finally, we decided to house the museum in our own building. Almost like it was a homecoming of sorts.”

The Crystal Museum Salon reverberates with history, immortalising the journey of the CKC family through meticulously preserved artefacts, photographs, sketches and documents. It’s a treasure trove that not only chronicles the family’s vibrant history but also unveils its deep-rooted connections with

Indian royalty. As you step into the museum, a captivating narrative unfolds. The initial sections beckon you with the story of the land on which the museum now stands. This site, gifted by a Wodeyar, once bore witness to a European bungalow. Nearby stands a collection of the CKC family’s private possessions, a showcase of their fine craftsmanship, including intricate kitchenware.

The museum’s beauty lies in its diverse offerings. Around a hundred artefacts, spanning from contemporary jewellery to pieces over a century old, adorn its halls. The Sesquicentennial Chain immediately draws attention, adorned with gold coins that depict pivotal moments in the company’s history. Among them is the key that unlocked the doors of Russel Market, an emblem of CKC’s artistry; a glimpse into a bygone era.

The museum’s layout is thoughtfully designed, divided into sections, each themed after gemstones. Starting with the melo-melo pearl section, visitors are guided through a mesmerising journey. Audio guides, coded to match exhibit numbers, provide enriching context, turning every corner into a lesson in history and craftsmanship. The story of CKC’s rise to fame begins with the silver tea sets they designed for the British and we were shown one of their best creations — the swami set. 20th Century’s six-piece tea service decorated with religious processions, a typical scene from the Meenakshi Amma temple in southern India, depicting the visuals of Vishnu’s descent to earth as Jagganath.

The heart of the museum beats with the regal commissions CKC undertook for India’s royal families. The Wodeyars, particularly, held a special place, frequently engaging the company’s services. Miniature replicas of their commissioned items grace the displays, from an intricate silver door gifted to the Wodeyars to a golden helmet designed for the Nizam of Hyderabad’s armour.

Going forward to the next section, we encounter an intricately carved Ganesha from a single ruby and zoisite rock with a shloka craved on the backside. One cannot miss the gandaberunda pendant, a symbol of honour from the Wodeyars. A delicate rose water sprinkle, reminiscent of the Mysore Royal Family’s opulence, captivates with its palace-inspired design. Witness the Champagne Diamond Ring that speaks of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar’s gratitude, or the Diamond Addige Sara, a gem-studded masterpiece made for Maharani Lakshmi Bayi of Travancore.

Besides the bling, one can also come across a tooth of an Otodus Megalodon — the largest shark in history besides a falcon carved from a 19th-century mammoth bone excavated from the permafrost ice of Siberia. The diamond section titled Amethyst boasts an American Patriotic Handmade Decorative Egg Music Box, a stunning clock with a blue enamel dome, natural coloured diamonds, including black, pink, and champagne varieties alongside the Diamond Air, a benchmark — a 150-facet diamond that’s patented by CKC.

For those passionate about jewellery, a library is adorned with vintage volumes of gemstones and hand-drawn designs that look like photographs. A diamond-encrusted Rolex and the Most Eminent Order of the Indian Empire Medal commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1878 share space with a set of humble beads — the very ones that Cotha Krishnaiah Chetty once peddled from the back of his bicycle.

The museum visits need to be pre-booked through the website of C Krishniah Chetty Jewellers as they accommodate only 30 people per day between 11.30 am to 6 pm. Open on all seven days. At Commercial Street.

