Pinarayi Vijayan, Mammootty to flag off ‘Harithachamayam’ in Tripunithura

Signalling the surge of Onam zest in town, actor Mammootty will flag off the annual Athachamayam procession in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 9 am on Sunday at Atham Nagar in Tripunithura. The grand cultural gala will showcase Kerala’s traditional art forms, floats and tableaus in full splendour, marking the beginning of the 10-day Onam festival. This year, the Athachamayam gets a green sheen.

“It will be a Harithachamayam, plastic-free and eco-friendly. We will be adhering to the green protocol,” says Tripunithura municipal vice-chairman K K Predeepkumar. “There is a lot of excitement in the air, especially since the CM is set to attend the launch.”

Looking back at history, according to local lore, the Maharaja of Cochin organised the first Athachamayam to celebrate his victory in the Battle of Kochi (1504). It is said the parade was a means to connect with the masses and flaunt the kingdom’s military might.

“Another story is that after King Cheraman Perumal, who ruled Kerala from Kodungallur, divided the kingdom, there were about 56 vassals. The rulers of these areas rarely gathered, except for an annual event at Thrikkakara’s Lord Vamana temple, adorning traditional attire. The procession known as Athachamayam, symbolising the kings’ journey to the temple, took place in each of the provinces,” notes Rameshan Thampuran, a member of the Cochin royal family.

“However, over the years, only one procession endured – the Tripunithura Athachamayam. There is no consensus regarding the history.” In the earlier days, the procession used to begin at the Hill Palace, but now it starts and ends at Atham Nagar, located near the high school ground.

The organisers say members of the Haritha Karma Sena will be deployed to maintain the event plastic-free. Bins will be set up at various points and a large team, including Youth Welfare Board volunteers, will help manage the event.

Notably, murals along the roadside by students of R L V College of Music and Fine Arts will highlight the significance of curbing plastic waste. At 4pm on Saturday, a representative of the royal family will hand over the Athachamayam flag to municipal chairperson Rama Santosh at Hill Palace.

Green sheen

In a novel initiative to curb littering, the Athachamayam organisers will encourage people to hand over trash and win exciting prizes. Dedicated counters have been set up at the festival venue for this purpose. After submitting the materials, a gift coupon will be provided. More than 100 prizes will be awarded in the lucky draw.



