Comic Con India brings annual three-day pop culture convention to Bengaluru, dates announced

Time to get your cosplay costumes out as Comic Con India is back in Bengaluru with its 11th edition. Today, they announced that the tickets are available online and exclusive passes for super fans such as yourselves have also been unveiled. The event will take place on November 17, 18 and 19 at KTPO Trade Center, Whitefield.

So what can you expect from this pop culture convention this year? Well, much like the last year, you will witness panel discussions on everything from TV shows, comic books, games and movies reigned by pop culture. Further, you can expect special performances by renowned national and international comic creators and artists. Also don't forget to indulge in a shopping spree. The stalls at Comic Con India boast apparel, bags, action figures, posters, home decor, comic books and much more.

Last year’s extravaganza was concluded by comedian Sapan Verma who in an exclusive chat with Indulge talked about pop culture’s growing influence in India.

"I think the pop culture of India is here to stay. I don’t know if it’s in the reading form or Instagram form but I know it is here to stay. If anything, a movie like Brahmastra or Minnal Murali tells you that. People are dying to watch a good Indian superhero story that is rooted in India,” he said.

Passes are available online.