Exploring body memory: A focus of Dhi Contemporary's inaugural art exhibit

Abstract art remains a subject of fascination. Its canvas becomes a grassland where colours, lines, and forms engage in a hope of creative catharsis. At least, that’s the nondescript idea. No wonder, the very nature of knowing the language of abstract art can sometimes lead to a misreading that overlooks its purpose. A new era dawns with the imminent arrival of the Dhi Contemporary, a groundbreaking initiative by Hyderabad’s gallery, Dhi Artspace.

The space’s inaugural exhibition, In Defense of Intuition, curated by the perceptive Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi, will take us into the depths of abstract art. Here, abstraction ceases to be just an enigmatic canvas, instead revealing its ties to the human experience. The display will feature the works of Astha Butail, Shruthi Mahajan, Meghana Gavireddygari, Parul Gupta, Asim Waqif, and Murali Chinnasamy, among others. Elaborating on the title, Delhi-based curator, Srinivas tells us, “Within the space of abstraction, the primary misinterpretation is that it doesn’t have a core, nor a sense of beginning or an ending. For me, this exhibit’s idea is to look at abstraction as linked to body memory. Here, abstract art is more about the sensorial and the feel of what the body remembers it.”

Abstract art, unfortunately, has faced its fair share of delusions — branded by some as artistic chaos, an aesthetic riddle, devoid of intent. Nobody realises its intrinsic connection to the human experience. The avant-garde display In Defense of Intuition stands as an antidote to this misunderstanding while also heralding a transformative movement.

Visitors will be invited to engage with abstraction. The artists’ expressions will resonate with their feelings and memories. The interaction deepens their connections to the art. In a way, the display becomes a journey of self-discovery — each visitor’s lived experiences blend with the artist’s creative pursuit. At its heart lies a call — a beckoning to explore the intricate interplay between artistic ingenuity and the human gaze, reminding us that within abstraction, emotions interact with experiences. Furthermore, the exhibit also seeks to cultivate and nurture a new generation of discerning observers, art enthusiasts and culture aficionados.

Free entry. August 27. 6 pm onwards. At Dhi Contemporary, Madhapur.