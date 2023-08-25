ICONART Gallery presentsThe Secrets Within, showcasing the artworks of 20 artists

In the hidden layers of our being, there exists a treasure trove of emotions that transcends the limitations of vocabulary. Be it the fiery flames of anger, the gentle glow of happiness, and love, or the tumultuous waves of angst, there’s so much that stays buried inside us. Addressing such unspoken secrets, city-based ICONART Gallery will hold an extravagant art exhibition titled The Secrets Within, showcasing artworks of 20 artists from different parts of the country. They have used a wide variety of mediums including embroidery, organic natural materials, objects like windows, intricate drawings and evocative installations, employing the language of art to convey what words cannot encompass.

This idea was the brainchild of Dr Avani Rao Gandra, who is also the founder and curator of ICONART Gallery. She says, “An array of diverse artworks awaits, each poised to captivate and immerse you. These collections promise creativity that will keep you engaged, offering a rich and multifaceted experience.”

Art by Sonali Laha

Dr Avani, who is an artist herself, is set to display her artwork as well. She tells us, “It’s an abstract expressionist work. I have painted a huge bird that is trying to fly. Although it looks relaxed and calm from the outside, internally, there’s something which is holding it back. It’s symbolic of our desire to break free, despite the forces that bind us.” She has used straw, mud, and terracotta in her painting.

Artists from all age groups will be seen exhibiting their work at the exhibition. Retired professor, NIFT, Art and Design Aesthetics, Dr Lakshmi Reddy explains, “The title of my artwork is Happy To Be (Swatma Ananda). It’s basically a wall hanging (an interactive art form) made from a discarded old teak window. The whole idea talks about happiness which is felt from within. Many of us understood the importance of happiness or we made a conscious choice to be happy, during the trying times when we were locked inside our houses during the pandemic. Secondly, my artwork also conveys the beauty and warmth of the relationship shared by a mother-daughter duo.”

Art by Hansa Milan

Another artist Debosmita Samanta tells us, “My work reflects the way I see the society I live in and women’s perception of themselves and their identities. It also focuses on the psychological and emotional aspects of a woman’s life in the context of society. Certain lived experiences, familiar spaces, memories, family history, dreams and personal mythologies tend to appear and re-appear in my paintings.” Quite passionate about environment protection, Bangalore-based artist Sonali Laha says that she only uses organic materials like wasli paper and stone colours, in her artwork. “My art explores the relationship between the mind, body, and soul, particularly in the context of how social and political conditions can affect individuals. My artwork will reflect our relationship with Mother Earth,” Sonali adds. Artist Sasikanth Vishnumudi will be showcasing landscape paintings depicting terrain and flair. Some other artists participating at the exhibition include Abhijna Vemuru Kasa, Archana Rajguru, Arnab Biswas, Gouri Vemula and more.

Free entry. August 26 to September 15. 11.30 am to 7 pm.

At ICONART Gallery, Banjara Hills.

