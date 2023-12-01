Shuvaprasanna's newest series tells tales of Ramayana

The recently held art exhibition at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity was synonymous with grandeur. The spectacula exhibition Ramayana by renowned artist Shuvaprasanna showcased 30 big and small frames depicting the age-old tale of Ramayana and its complexities. While the epic is still relevant to global cultures, Shuvaprasanna’s creative version captured the rhythm and shadows of the epic’s many interludes, delving deep into the crux of the story. We speak to the artist to know more about the paintings, and his perspective of the epic.

Shuvaprasanna

Tell us about your version of Ramayana.

Ramayana is considered as one of the world’s most famous and influential epics. Together with the Mahabharata, it forms the core of Hindu mythology, and I feel surprised to realise how it is still relevant in every aspect of people’s lives. What the epic taught us is still relevant in the relationships and complexities of each of our familial lives. Its characters were fundamental to the cultural consciousness of several nations. The Ramayana is a silent testimony of several incidents of the period. I have tried to express on my canvas the notable incidents throughout the epic on canvas. I have used acrylic and oil colours to paint these.

Ashok Vatika

How much time did it take to finish these pictures?

It took me a year.

Maya Mriga

How do you observe Ramayana?

Being an Indian, Ramayana is intertwined with our lives, and its presence is felt now and then. How can I negate that? If you look into your surroundings too minutely, you too will notice jealousy, greed, revenge, love, romance and every emotion that you can think of.

Rama

How are the future generation of artists performing?

Like us, they too have their thoughts driving them to create masterpieces. They are smart and can work on abstract ideas more easily than we could. I follow their work and some of them really inspire me.