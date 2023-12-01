Theory of Relativity: Abstract artist RB Murari unveils his latest exhibition 'Emotive Resonance' in Bengaluru

It was 1918 when the Russian painter Alexander Rodchenko coined the term ‘non-objective art’ in an attempt to describe his style. Simply put, non-objective art is a type of abstract art that features but is not limited to geometric elements and attempts to convey a sense of simplicity and purity. A group of American artists, including the likes of Donald Judd and Sol LeWitt, popularised the philosophy of non-objective art. Since then, however, the style of painting has evolved in its physical manifestation but has retained the original essence. Bringing it closer home, artist RB Murari is hosting his latest exhibition Emotive Resonance at the MKF Museum of Art.

A painting from the exhibition

“Emotive Resonance is a deep dive into non-objective expression, echoing our deepest emotions beyond the usual confines of shapes or narratives. This exhibition showcases my long involvement in the abstract realm, with each artwork blending colours to express layers of abstract emotions,” begins the artist.

The paintings featured in the exhibition use varied mediums and techniques for texture and depth. What influenced their creation is a mix of Murari’s public and private emotions gained from his personal experiences, he claims. “Not being a commercial artist has helped my work be more about self-expression and intrinsic value, giving me the freedom to explore and create more authentically,” he tells us.

The inspiration for the artworks seems more complex than the form, though. According to Murari, it comes from what he considers the “raw, uninhibited parts,” of the human psyche; the complex maze of feelings like desire, fear, joy and vulnerability. The exhibition gets its name from the fact that it reflects Murari’s emotional resonance, offering a glimpse into his soul.

To that effect, the artist has layered colours to create a narrative that goes beyond the tangible. His art is devoid of rigid forms or structures, allowing him to freely use a variety of mediums. The colour palette in his paintings is broad and symbolic, representing various emotions. Each colour is selected to convey a specific mood, aiming to capture the complexity of human life and its many myriad aspects.

The artworks in the exhibition differ in their emotional depth and size, says the artist. “I usually work on large canvases, so creating smaller pieces for the MKF Museum was more intense. This museum values art for its intrinsic — not commercial — worth,” he further notes.

Deeply influenced by his grandfather (sculptor S Dhanapal) and father (artist RB Bhaskaran), the artist describes his style as, “all about emotional fluidity and exploring the intangible.” “ It’s more than aesthetics,” he says, “it’s a look into the complexities of the soul. This exhibition aims to be a journey of self-discovery and reconnecting with our deeper emotions.”

And this urge stems from his belief in the power of visual expression over words. “My art isn’t about guiding viewers through a story or conveying a predefined message. Instead, it offers a personal journey for each observer, a space for them to connect, interact and interpret based on their experiences and emotions. While some artists use their work to tell stories or drive social change, my focus is on creating a dialogue between the artwork and the viewer,” he says, adding, “It’s a self-guided exploration, where each piece is an open invitation to delve into one’s thoughts and feelings. My ultimate goal is to inspire introspection and personal resonance, rather than prescribing a specific narrative or agenda.”

When asked about his future projects, the artist reveals that he does not follow a specific plan. “Art has been a part of my life for the past 30 years and I intend to continue this journey for the next 30, or as long as I can. I aim to connect with people who share a similar passion and mindset. It’s about creating and sharing art that resonates on a personal level, not just for me, but for others who find meaning in my work,” he says, signing off.



Entry free. Till December 10, 11 am onwards. At MKF Museum of Art, Vittal Mallya Road.

