It's all about accessible art at the 8th edit of Arts Haat

It is all about art and creativity at the 8th edition of Art Haat, which is taking place at the Arts Acre Foundation, Newtown. Along with a month-long exhibition of different kinds of paintings, metalwork, ceramic work and art installations, the haat has 54 stalls of art, handicrafts, photographs and others, which will be on till Monday, December 4.

Shuvaprasanna and Sipra Bhattacharya

The main agenda of this fair is to make art accessible to all, and not let it be a niche subject that needs special training. The fair and exhibition, which was inaugurated by advocate Anindya Mitra, Andalib Elias, Deputy High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Kolkata, Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairman Techno India, Sujata Sen, CEO at Future Hope, and others. Arts Acre Foundation and the fair is a brainchild of the artist couple Shuvaprasanna and Sipra Bhattacharya, and the exhibition was curated by Bappa Bhowmick. Managing trustee of Arts Acre Foundation Jonaki Bhattacharya said, “Arts Acre Foundation has its ceramic, painting, craft workshops throughout the year, and we showcase it at the fair every year. As we are stepping into a new edit every year, more people are visiting the fair and exhibition, which is mostly affordable art, so that everybody has some piece of art in their favourite corner.”

Jonaki Bhattacharya and Bappa Bhowmick (R)

Bhowmick has curated a gallery full of exhibits “Future Strokes” made by 15 young artists who aren’t known yet to the outside world. Along with them, ace artist Suman Chowdhury’s exquisite creations are made using textures and strokes. “The artworks are innovative and experimental sculptures, painting and other mixed media art forms," adds Bhowmick.

Rajendra Malakar with his paintings

The stalls outside saw artists like Rajendra Malakar who had his watercolour painting on cartridge paper and handmade papers, thematically based on the picturesque scenes of Kolkata, the ghats of Varanasi, seasons and Indian landscape; Subrata Manna and Pratik Mallick had their paintings using mixed media, pastels, ink, acrylic and dry pastels; Biplab Dalai who had his sketches with a hint of watercolour, done thematically on Durga, Durga puja, and heritage Kolkata, and more. People can not only enjoy the fair, and exhibitions and have their portraits painted live, but also buy your favourite pieces of art to decorate your favourite corners or gift your loved ones.

Biplab Dalai with his paintings

When: Fair and Festival- Till December 4, 3-8 pm, Sunday- Noon to 8 pm

The exhibition will be on till December 31

Where: Arts Acre Foundation, AA III, F-30 Newtown