Artist Isha Pimpalkhare to have her debut solo exhibition at Tao Art Gallery

Mixed media artist Isha Pimpalkhare is all set to exhibit her works for her first solo show, Alive AFlow at the Tao Art Gallery Mumbai. The exhibition will premiere on December 16 and continue up to January 5, 2024.

Ish’s works draw heavily from the artistic and creative conscience of the natural surroundings. Her exhibition captures this essence through artworks and textile installations. It exudes a sense of exploration of the living in terms of fundamental activities like breathing, movement, transformation, and more. The exhibition alludes to one’s senses. Pimpalkhare, a formally trained textile artist shares, “Being formally trained in textiles and having always closely worked with the medium, the idea of a ‘maker’ deeply resonates with my practice. The very act of making helps me find a sense of higher purpose and fulfillment - a flow, which also attempts to find its way onto the textile.”

The exhibition would display a mix of 2D and 3D works with textiles as the primary medium. Sanjana Shah, Creative Director at Tao Art Gallery and curator adds,” While channeling these sensorial experiences onto fabric, a large part of her process also involves exploring the medium and the technique itself while testing its limits and discovering new aesthetics. There is a constant sense of movement in her art, an evolution that occurs both at the beginning and in the final product as it is placed, alive in its energy and intent, within the gallery space.”

What: Art Exhibition, Alive AFlow

When: December 16, 2023- January 5, 2024

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai

Free and open to all