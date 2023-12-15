Mumbai-based artist, Madhuri Kathe’s Ways of Seeing showcases a reflection of her spiritual journey

The beauty of abstract art lies in its inherent ability to evoke a wide range of emotions and interpretations. It often acts as a poignant reminder of intangible yet profound elements that add depth and value to our existence. For instance, even though air and fragrance cannot be seen, their presence adds undeniable richness to our being. At times, the same art also becomes a mode of transmitting positive energies that the artists incorporate into their creations. Well, allow yourself the freedom to discern as you witness some fantastic work of Mumbai-based artist Madhuri Kathe. Her exhibition of abstract paintings, Ways of Seeing, extends an invitation to embark on a journey of aesthetic exploration and personal interpretation.

Seeped in spirituality, Madhuri’s compositions appear in a mystical realist genre. She co-relates her art to Sanatan spiritual practice — the concepts of Vipashyana (the observation of the truth of life by exploring it with meditation). She skillfully uses form (murtha) and formlessness (amurth) to create visual abstractions that convey feelings and energy. The artist tells us, “Engaged in the artistic process, I embark on a sacred jour ney, viewing the act of creating as a form of meditation. Each stroke reflects the flow of creativity and energy, devoid of set patterns or plans. For me, painting becomes a meditative practice, a convergence of mind, body, and soul focused on one singular act. This belief arises from the idea that true meditation occurs when all senses converge toward a single purpose.”

Artworks by Madhuri Kathe

The artist, though not aiming to convey religious messages, deeply values spiritual growth, attributing personal development to a belief in a supreme power. Inspired by her father’s teachings and an inclination towards the Bhagavad Gita, she draws profound insights from spiritual leaders like Sant Gyaneshwar and Swami Vivekananda. Madhuri says, “An ardent reader of texts by spiritual gurus, I’ve been immersed in spiritual knowledge since a very young age.”

She continues, “Growing up, my interest in these topics deepened. Exploring Indian history and comprehending India as the land of saints and spiritual power became a passion. Today, my ability to articulate and appreciate my spiritual growth is a result of the extensive reading, learning, practicing art, and the life experiences accumulated over the years.”

The artist has interjected her canvas with unusual materials such as medical gauze, tissue, and Nepali rice paper, natural pigments, dyes, and combined them with acrylic colours to create gentle washes. Whereas, her colour palette consists of calming hues such as sea green, blue, purple, pale yellow and white with less use of black. The choice of colours suits the overall serene and peaceful mood of the artist. Madhuri believes that such art exhibitions are a must in today’s time when the youth seem to be drifting away from spirituality. “Personally, spirituality has been transformative for me, working wonders by equipping me with the capacity to navigate life’s challenges. It has provided me with a guiding path, consistently urging me to evolve into a better person. For me, spirituality serves as a source of balance, fostering a harmonious and centred existence,” she adds.

The artist concludes by saying, “Art that is perceived by the eye and the heart invokes self-perception and makes us realise that the whole universe is our being.” The exhibition is curated by Ruchi Sharma.

Free Entry. 11 am to 7 pm. On till January 2.

At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

