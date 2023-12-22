Ashwin Chitale to present Rumi Hai, through a unique blend of Dastangoi and Naqqali

Inspired by many different themes of love, humanity, wisdom, and the divine, Rumi, a 13th-century Persian poet, mystic, and scholar, continues to captivate people with his writings. Associated closely with Sufism, Rumi’s life showcases a keen dedication to spiritual exploration. Pune-based artist, Ashwin Chitale is all set to perform the show — Rumi Hai, an hour-long mehfil dedicated to the life and works of the Persian poet.

Despite numerous performances in various cities, Ashwin is thrilled about his first show in Hyderabad. His presentation is a fascinating blend of two ancient art forms of storytelling — Dastangoi and Naqqali. While Dastangoi is a 13th-century Urdu oral storytelling art form, Naqqali has long existed back in ancient Iran. Utilising the art of shayaris, poetry, and music, Ashwin has planned to incorporate his expertise in research, history, and performing arts to create a dynamic and immersive experience. Adorned in Khirqa, a Sufi robe or cloak traditionally worn by Sufi practitioners and dastar that refers to a turban or headwrap, Ashwin will illuminate lesser-known facets of Rumi’s life during his performance. The artiste says, “In this free-style storytelling performance, I navigate the demands of the narrative. While seated, I share anecdotes, occasionally taking rounds or walking on stage. You can expect voice modulations and theatrical elements as well.”

After learning the Persian language for five years, Ashwin brings to life Rumi’s work by skillfully translating it into Urdu. His performance offers a firsthand interpretation, showcasing the depth of his understanding of the texts. He expresses, “My fascination with Persian led me to start learning the language. During this journey, I discovered the profound work of Rumi. I observed that due to limited knowledge of Persian, people often rely on translations, and in this process, Rumi’s essence is sometimes lost. To bridge this gap, I decided to personally translate his work and present it differently, preserving its authenticity for the audience.”

According to Ashwin, a significant aspect of Rumi’s life was the influence of his spiritual master, Shams Tabrizi. Shams became Rumi’s beloved friend and inspiration, leading him to the peak of spiritual experience. Ashwin adds, “Rumi’s exceptional ability to express profound thoughts and emotions sets his work apart. His mastery of language allows him to articulate deep feelings, resonating with readers who may share similar emotions. Personally, reading Rumi’s work has made me appreciate the significance of every spoken word. It’s a realisation that words carry weight, influencing our thoughts and actions.”

Free entry. December 22, 8 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

