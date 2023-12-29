Denver-based artist Sangeeta Reddy’s paintings draw inspiration from the rugged beauty of rocks

The abstract art, a realm of boundless expression, liberates artists to convey emotions and ideas without the constraints of realistic representation. Embark on an immersive artistic journey with the esteemed Denver-based artist, Sangeeta Reddy, who has graced the city with her presence from Colorado for the exhibition — Chroma Scapes: Abstract Realms and Enigmatic Scripts.

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Sangeeta migrated to the United States in 1978 where she now resides and passionately pursues her artistic endeavours. Her painting expo features abstract depictions that capture the awe-inspiring essence of landscapes, drawing inspiration from the rugged beauty of rocks. A subtle infusion of ambiguous letters, predominantly in Devanagari script, imparts a mysterious layer, inviting contemplation. Utilising acrylics on canvas, each piece comes alive with vibrant hues, forming a kaleidoscope of colours.

Inspired by the geographical allure of her surroundings, akin to the boulders in Hyderabad, she seeks a sense of divinity and wonder in vast rockscapes. “I find little interest in the realism of nature. Instead, my focus lies in the intricate processes that shape rocks — resulting from ancient tectonic activities, thrusts, pushes, and eventual erosions. The implied dynamism within these forms, reflecting movements and stresses, excites me. For me, it’s not static; rather, it’s about capturing the inherent dynamic quality of rock formations,” she adds.

Artworks by Sangeeta Reddy

According to Sangeeta, her artwork represents a continuous process initiated in 1985, born in the quiet moments post-art school. Beyond external influences, her focus shifted to what resonates with her on a personal level. In her independent studio, reflections on school days, where shlokas echoed under the peepal tree, inspired a quest for that serene ambience. She says, “Delving into Indian philosophy during college, the Advaita principle by Adi Shankara influenced me, prompting a personal quest to unravel its depths.”

She explains that the understanding of an abstract quality of Brahman or universal consciousness involves a method of subtraction, not by stating what it is but by what it is not — a nuanced process. The elusive nature of Brahman remains veiled until the state of nirvana is attained. The pursuit, a journey through consciousness, takes Sangeeta to unexpected realms, influencing the vocabulary employed in both past and present artistic expressions.

Her artistic influences range widely from Indian weaving and hand-loomed textiles to an early interest in Van Gogh, Cezanne, Picasso and Tapies, then Western and Canadian landscape painters, as well as the abstract expressionists — Rothko, Gorky, De Kooning, Motherwell and Diebenkorn. In the early stages, the artist had a strong inclination towards figurative art, but the pursuit of this vision around the idea of Brahman required a departure from the conventional path.

Sangeeta hails from an artistic lineage, with her maternal grandmother, a contemporary of classical vocalist Kesarbai Kerkar, and her grandfather, a connoisseur of the arts. Immersed in music, her mother was among the first disciples of the late Pandit Ravi Shankar, while her father excelled as a pictorial photographer. Nostalgic about her childhood, she shares, “I was five years old when my dad gave me a Van Gogh book with some coloured and other black-and-white plates. Disliking the monochrome, I drew a colourful rendition of a similar drawing in my book. My mother then gifted me a premium set of watercolours, marking the beginning of my journey as an artist.” According to her, abstract art, like instrumental music, lacks words yet communicates through its own language — a silent dialogue that resonates deeply. She accepts that the artists must express and absorb the world, and translate it visually to communicate through their work.

Free Entry. 11 am to 7 pm.

The exhibition is on view till January 14.

At Kadari Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills.

