Thriving At 13: 13 galleries in Bengaluru redefining visual art scene in the city 

Even if you are new to Bengaluru, the beautifully structured landscape of this city at first glance would tell you how much importance the people of this state give to visual aesthetics. From having legendary art patrons such as Krishnaraja Wadiyar III during the days of yore to now homing spaces entirely dedicated to art such as Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, this city’s love affair with art seems to be undying. Commercial art galleries keep imbuing the culture with life and despite the blow of COVID-19, most of them have stood the test of time. If you are an art aficionado, here are 13 such art galleries that you must not miss out on.

1ShantiRoad

This not-for-profit space houses an art residency, gallery and open studio and works like an ‘adda’ for the local and global artist community. Through the showcase of unconventional art, this space has now become a hub for alternative and contemporary art practice. “We showcase cutting-edge art that doesn’t fit into the ‘white cube’ of the conventional gallery space. It has been a mentoring space for exploration for artists who work in diverse genres, where creativity is seen as a process rather than just a product,” says Suresh Jayaram, founder of 1ShanthiRoad. At Shantinagar.

Gallery G

Founded in 2003, this art gallery regularly exhibits artworks of contemporary artists such as Shan Re and Romicon Revola legendary painters such as VS Gaithonde and MF Hussain to even Bollywood actor Salman Khan! They also perform the acquisition, valuation and curation of artworks, making it a space for serious art enthusiasts and collectors. “We place a strong emphasis on showcasing a diverse range of art forms, from traditional paintings to modern sculptures, offering a culturally varied experience to its visitors. Also, the gallery is dedicated to supporting emerging artists, marking a significant deviation from the norm of focusing primarily on established artists,” says Gitanjali Maini, founder, Gallery G. At Lavelle Road.

Gallery Sumukha

Standing tall for 27 years, this art mammoth currently houses the largest private gallery in South India. The gallery offers a significant collection of contemporary work in all mediums — from drawings and graphics to paintings and sculptures. On average, it presents one show every month. “What sets us apart from others is that we’ve been consistent in what we’ve been showcasing. Artists from all over India are showcased. Also, we are very supportive of local talent,” says Premilla Baid, gallery director, Gallery Sumukha. At Wilson Garden.

Gallery Time & Space

Founded by Renu George in 1997, Time and Space has been amongst the earliest pioneers of the city’s contemporary art scene, featuring artists such as SG Vasudev and Haren Thakur. “We have identified and developed our stable of artists who have grown with the gallery over the years. While we work with a range of artists from masters to very young upcoming talent, we always endeavour to look for lasting value. Time & Space is a very friendly and approachable gallery. We enjoy interactions with our patrons and art enthusiasts who enhance our space with their own unique insights and love of visual art”, says Director Renu George. At Lavelle Road.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Established in 1976, this is an art complex and consists of 18 galleries. 13 of these galleries feature a permanent collection of folk art, paintings and sculptures. The other five galleries are rented out for exhibitions of works by artists. The folk art showcase consists of Mysuru paintings and other artifacts of Karnataka. Most of the works displayed at the gallery are by the students of the institute. Etching, lithography, mixed media, oil-on-canvas and watercolours are some of the mediums in which most artworks feature. Several prominent artists such as Anjoli Ila Menon, Laxma Goud and KG Subramanyan are regularly featured here. At Kumara Krupa Road.

KYNKYNY Art

Established in 2004, this art gallery was founded by the husband-wife duo Namu Kini and Vivek Radhakrishnan. Since its inception, KYNKYNY has showcased the works of more than 300 artists from across India and shipped featured artworks worldwide — be it Lithuania, Dubai, Brazil and Australia. “What sets us apart is our curation and eye for talent. Over two decades, we have spotted talented young artists and given them a platform — many of them have grown to become some of the most sought-after names today. I believe this is why we’re a trusted gallery for hundreds of buyers and collectors around the world,” says Vivek Radhakrishnan, founder, KYNKYNY Art Gallery. At Infantry Road.

Museum of Art and Photography (MAP)

Perhaps the biggest phenomenon to have happened in Bengaluru’s cultural landscape this year, Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) also houses art galleries, which have already showcased insightful exhibitions such as British sculptor Stephen Cox’s exhibition Dialogues In Stone and British artist Alexander Gorlizki’s collaboration with Pink City Studio What The Camera Didn’t See. “At MAP, our intention is to not just display a collection of art but to change the way art and museums are perceived in India. By providing new ways to interact and engage with art; by inspiring younger generations to believe in the importance of art and culture; and by speaking the language of the current generation, we hope that museums will be visited more frequently and play a much more important part in their lives,” says Abhishek Poddar, founder, Museum of Art & Photography. At Kasturba Road.

MKF Museum of Art

At this private museum, one room is allocated for a gallery and that is more than enough. The gallery hosts monthly shows and the artists are selected through a panel. MKF is not a commercial space even though it makes efforts to promote the works of upcoming artists. “Apart from the display of the private collection of Manjushree Khaitan, which is changed every four months, we curate monthly shows of artists and are not dependent on sales like galleries as we are a foundation that is privately funded,” says curator Shirley Matthew. From classical realism to abstract art — the gallery hosts a wide range of exhibitions. At Lavelle Road.

National Gallery of Modern Art

Inaugurated in the year 2009, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) showcases modern and contemporary Indian art and is completely funded by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It features paintings by revered artists such as Raja Ravi Verma, Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy and Amrita Sher-Gil. Currently, the gallery is hosting the in-house curated exhibition Haripura Panel — the legendary series of temperas by artist Nandalal Bose. “NGMA is not into the commercial business of art but art is a very serious business for this institution. We endeavour to take art to the commoners and masses and provide them with uniquely enriching experiences,” says Nazneen Banu, director, NGMA. At Palace Road.

Shades Creative Gallery

Founded in 2000, Shades Creative Art Gallery was initiated as an online gallery to continue the tradition of fostering young, emerging Indian artists. Their art consultations assist collectors with art collections, consulting, commissioned arts, restoration and customised framing. “Since its founding, Shades Creative Art Gallery has formed deep relationships with artists carefully selected from across India. The artworks on exhibition showcase a diversity of thematic concerns, styles, techniques and regional influences,” says curator Safia Hayath. At Koramangala.

Sublime Galleria

India’s first sky gallery, Sublime Galleria, was founded almost 13 years ago to foster the culture of fine and performing arts in the city. To date, it has hosted more than 90 exhibitions featuring more than 2,000 artworks by more than 100 artists, including celebrated city-based painters such as Badrunnisa Irfan and Vidhu Pillai. “We offer impactful mentoring for artists, fostering creativity and growth in their artistic journey. Our mission is to foster a deeper connection between artists and art enthusiasts, creating a space that transcends meaningful exchanges between artists and art aficionados. What sets us apart is that we focus on art for a cause and every year host Art Bengaluru — one of India’s premiere art festivals. So far, nine editions of the festival have provided a platform for new and recognised artists across the globe to showcase their distinct talent,” says Uzma Irfan, founder of Sublime and director of corporate communications at Prestige Group. At Vittal Mallya Road.

Vasantha Art Gallery

Located inside the Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall, Vasantha Art Gallery (VAG) has hosted a plethora of shows — be it solo exhibitions or live ones. Some of the most prominent exhibitions it has presented include Terra Verde (a solo exhibition by artist Remya Kumar), pUrva (a curated selection of Indian folk art) and Heritage Reflections (by artist K Hiremath). “The curation at VAG has been done with a deeper purpose of promoting art and art forms which are deeply rooted in Indian traditions and culture. VAG has taken a conscious decision to sustain and celebrate these dying arts and art forms empowering this community which rarely gets promoted in gallery spaces. As a part of our endeavour to support and celebrate the skill sets these gifted artists to have, art shows have been curated to create awareness and make the process of buying art accessible with affordable price points,” says curator Sadhana Menon. At Old Madras Road.

Verde Canvas Art Gallery

Driven by the passion of visual artist Abhishek Dehriya and the entrepreneurial enterprise of his wife Nimishaa Beria, this gallery is set across a 7,000 square feet sprawling space in the midst of a serene ambience. In addition to displaying contemporary and world-class art, it also houses an art studio, making it possible for the visitors to not only interact with the artists but also be able to enjoy the process of art creation up close. “Verde Canvas as an art gallery stands apart from the rest as it is amongst very few galleries in the world that are run by artists themselves,” says co-founder Abhishek Deheriya. At KR Puram.

