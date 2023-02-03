MKF Museum of Art presents exhibition, 'Realism Revisited' in Bengaluru

“Classical realism portrays how human beings naturally see the world. Different (art) movements will come and go; there will be contemporary takes on it so that realism can be used to document what’s happening in our times. But the genre itself will never lose relevance – it will never go away,” said artist Amit Srivastava. We spoke to him at MKF Museum of Art in Bengaluru. The Delhi-based artist was in town for the exhibition Realism Revisited, which is featuring some of his paintings along with the works of Coorg-based artist Duhita Samaiyar.

“...it’s what the canvas does to you”

Apart from their shared passion for classical realism, the artists share one more commonality – both of them started pursuing art as a full-time career later in life. For instance, an IIT-Delhi alumnus, Amit had a successful career in IT before he quit it in pursuit of his long-standing passion for the arts. He then studied under master painter Anthony Ryder at The Ryder Studio in the US. According to Amit, the most profound learning he received there was when Anthony Rhyder told him, “It’s not what you do to the canvas, it’s what the canvas does to you.”

Taking cues, Amit now has developed a body of work that can be described as a synthesis of “careful observation and classical painting techniques,” based on his belief that when one pays enough attention to something, it opens up to them.

Amit’s works showcased at the ongoing exhibition bears testimony to that. Seemingly mundane objects like teapots and wine bottles find their way as recurring motifs in his still-life paintings. But little nuances like the play of light on the objects would suggest a painter with an observant eye and patient mind.

Morning Tea, an oil painting by Amit Srivastava

“Teapots, wine bottles…these are things I am very close to because I am a very tea-and-coffee person,” the artist smiled and said. Speaking further about the exhibition, he said, “This is a very refreshing exhibition for people in Bengaluru because it’s a different take on realism. From academicians and accomplished artists to collectors and students, this exhibition is something that must be seen.”

“...when you paint from life, you understand the special relationships among objects”

On the other hand, Duhita only started pursuing art as a full-time career at the age of 45. A graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Duhita had a rewarding career as a fashion designer. It was only in 2015 that she decided to use her natural flair for arts and enrolled in The Florence Academy of Art. Since her graduation in 2018, she based her art on the observation of nature and universal themes – which had, by then, disappeared from contemporary art schools.

One can see similar themes portrayed in her works at the gallery. Even still images featuring antique objects — like old copper vessels — carry an element of nature like an egg. When asked whether she is trying to put any particular message consistently through most of her works, the artist spoke about championing environmentalism.

One of her still-life images displayed at the exhibition — called the Antique Brass and Benares Silk — features an azure silk cloth coming out of a brass vessel as if it is ‘pouring’ the cloth. The artist let us in on the story of its creation. “The vessel you see was the kind of vessel Indians used to carry water in, long ago; the silk cloth was representative of water. During the time, a lot of thoughts around water conservation were going on in my mind… and about how marine life is dying.” The painting also depicts a candle that has gone off, symbolising that we are running out of time in conserving and regenerating natural resources.

Antique Brass and Benares Silk, an oil painting by Duhita Samaiyar

On a concluding note, the artist also shared notes on the techniques of her craft and how painting from life makes a work of art more interesting. “When you paint from a photograph, the image is very flat. But when you paint from life, you get a sense of depth, a sense of all the special relationships among the objects, and how the effects of atmosphere diffuse edges.”

The artists also spilled beans on the future of artists in a world filled with AI-driven art tools, their upcoming projects, and much more. To catch up, listen to the exclusive two-part series of interviews to be out soon on Spotify and YouTube!

Till February 5, 11 am onwards. At Lavelle Road. Details: +919019276294.

E-mail: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa