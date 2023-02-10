CCT reanimates a cultural past 

The Crafts Council of Telangana (CCT) in its pursuit to safeguard the artisan community, brings forth Angadi, or what committee members Arjun Narne and Hemlata Khemka regard as Crafts Bazar. Showcasing the creations of 25 craftspersons across India, CCT’s final workshop of Angadi (Crafts Bazar) seeks to revive the age-old art of Patachitra, or scroll paintings of Bengal. The workshop will be helmed by award-winning artist Swarna Chitrakar. Hailing from Naya Pingla, a quaint hamlet in the fields of West Midnapore, Bengal, Swarna’s Patachitra paintings are a definitive portrayal of communal harmony embracing her hometown.

Guardians of an antiquated storytelling tradition that is quickly fading, the Bengal Patuas or Chitrakars (painters), symbolise an exceptional cultural legacy. They make a living from chronicles of mythology, folklore, and Sufi tradition. Over the years, the craft has predominantly changed into a visual art heritage — one that Bengal has passed down to generations.

As a descendant of the Crafts Council of India (CCI), CCT aspires to respond to the needs of India’s craftspeople in a rapidly evolving marketplace to foster a constant awareness of their talent. In addition to giving Swarna a voice, CCT has endeavoured to revive ailing crafts through exhibitions, sales, design, teaching, and training. Arjun tells us, “Our focus is to upgrade the skills of craftsmen and give them a platform to showcase their art and lifestyle,” while Hemlata adds, “Crafts should be able to sell themselves. We study archival records of regions whose art forms are hidden from the public eye. We get in touch with the weavers. After understanding that the craft has the potential to revive itself, we help the artist as and when needed. While saving the livelihoods of both the craft and the craftsman, we ensure that they have gained an everlasting expression.”

We also speak to Swarna and learn that her art saw its first daylight in 1996 at a fair in Kolkata. Ever since, the artist from Naya has never looked back. Her artistry has been featured in prominent galleries all over the world and can be easily spotted in an art enthusiast’s home. She has participated in significant festivals to display her works in France, Germany, Australia, America, Sweden, China, London, and all of India. With that, Swarna has established herself as a role model for the women of Naya. Having such milestones up her sleeve, her artistic language has undergone a chromatic and spiritual renaissance. “I’m pleased to become an exemplary voice for all the women in my village while encouraging them to pursue their indigenous cultural identity as an interest and livelihood,” she shares.

On February 11 at Banjara Hills.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita